FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Food and supplies will be given to those in need on Thursday after the area was hit hard by a derecho last week. The Wellspring Interfaith Social Services says it has extended its food bank hours from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 23 for those who were impacted by the storm and/or families struggling amid inflation. They say food, hygiene items, pet food and more will be available to all as supplies last.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO