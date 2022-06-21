ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Federal Court overturns EPA’s decision that glyphosate registration is lawful

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Court overturns EPA’s decision that glyphosate registration is lawful. A federal court in California has ruled that Monsanto’s glyphosate registration is unlawful because it increases cancer risks and threatens endangered species. The Ninth Circuit...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Supreme Court refuses Bayer’s Roundup appeal, but another pending

The Supreme Court disposed of one Roundup appeal by Bayer on Tuesday but it will not be the final word in the company’s attempts to shield itself from lawsuits alleging its weedkiller causes cancer. Another Bayer appeal was pending before the Supreme Court and the company suggested a case being heard by an appeals court in Atlanta could be the third.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Bayer Rejected by Supreme Court in Bid to End Roundup Suits (2)

The US Supreme Court rejected a multibillion-dollar appeal from. , refusing to shield the company from potentially tens of thousands of claims that its top-selling Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. Bayer shares tumbled. The justices, without comment, on Tuesday left intact a $25 million award to Edwin Hardeman, a California man...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agriculture Online

Appeals court tells EPA to consider anew if glyphosate is carcinogenic

In a ruling hailed as a victory for farmworkers and monarch butterflies, the U.S. appellate court in San Francisco ruled the EPA lacked the evidence in 2020 to conclude that glyphosate, the most widely used weedkiller in the world, does not cause cancer. The court ordered the agency to take a new look at the risks to humans. The three-judge panel also said the EPA violated federal law by failing to consult with wildlife agencies on how to limit the impact of the herbicide on threatened and endangered species.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MSNBC

Court overturns Cawthorn ruling, says insurrectionist candidates can be barred from office

Far-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina is on his way out of Congress — and it might be for good. That’s because a federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a district court ruling that blocked a challenge to Cawthorn’s eligibility to serve in Congress. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of North Carolina voters by a group called Free Speech for People, argued that Cawthorn had violated the 14th Amendment by allegedly aiding the Jan. 6 insurrection and, therefore, shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress. In March, a federal judge said Cawthorn was protected by a Civil War-era law that was meant to give amnesty to Confederates who fought against the Union, but that ruling was reversed Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Vox

The Supreme Court is about to rule on another scary voting rights case

The dispute in Ritter v. Migliori, an election case currently pending on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket, is beneath the dignity of a nation’s highest court. It involves a fight over whether 257 ballots cast in a low-level state judicial race should be tossed out because of a very minor paperwork error. It also involves a fairly obvious violation of a federal law providing that voters should not be disenfranchised due to such errors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California Supreme Court rules customers can sue Amazon over lack of toxic warnings

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — The California Supreme Court protected a ruling Wednesday that allows customers to sue Amazon.com for failing to warn buyers that some products it sells may contain hazardous substances such as mercury.The court in its decision denied a request by Amazon's lawyers to review a lower court ruling that said Amazon violated the state's Proposition 65, which requires companies to warn consumers about products they make or sell that contain chemicals known to cause cancer, reproductive harm or birth defects.The case involved a lawsuit filed in Alameda County that said the online retail giant knowingly allowed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Monsanto#Glyphosate#Politics Federal#Bayer#Agency
The Independent

Roe v Wade – live: Supreme Court to release opinions as US braces for ruling overturning abortion rights

Women and health care providers across the country are preparing for the possible end ofRoe V Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that granted federal protection to abortion rights. The Supreme Court is set to release opinions on Tuesday 21 June.As reported in Politico, a leaked Supreme Court draft decision showed that the court intended to strike down the precedent despite at least three justices claiming during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise precedent. The ruling is expected to come soon, though its unclear exactly how close the court is to a ruling. In the mean time, women are scrambling for healthcare before their rights are stripped away, and doctors are preparing to make difficult judgement calls in a post-Roe America.“How almost dead does someone need to be?” Dr. Leilah Zahedi, a maternal fetal medicine physician in Tennessee who specializes in high-risk pregnancies and performs abortions, asked in a New York Times interview. “Am I to just watch someone bleed to death? Or provide the care and then be reported and go to jail? I don’t know.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Salon

Sotomayor dissent rips Supreme Court for dismantling “wall of separation between church and state"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Tuesday warned that the court's right-wing majority had further eroded the nation's bedrock laws separating church and government when it ruled that Maine must include religious schools in a state-run tuition program.
MAINE STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Spurns Republican Bid to Defend Trump Immigration Rule

-The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid by Republican state officials to take over the legal defense of a hardline immigration rule imposed under former President Donald Trump barring permanent residency for immigrants deemed likely to need government benefits. The unsigned one-sentence ruling "dismissed as improvidently granted" an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Musk-Backed Challenge to SEC's 'Gag' Rule

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a challenge brought by a former Xerox Corp executive and backed by Elon Musk to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule requiring people who agree to settlements with the agency not to deny its allegations against them. The justices...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Slippery Slope Arguments in History: 1886 Supreme Court

From Boyd v. United States (1886), an early case that read the Fourth and Fifth Amendments broadly, indeed more broadly than they have been read since:. As, therefore, suits for penalties and forfeitures incurred by the commission of offences against the law, are of this quasi-criminal nature, we think that they are within the reason of criminal proceedings for all the purposes of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution, and of that portion of the Fifth Amendment which declares that no person shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself; and we are further of opinion that a compulsory production of the private books and papers of the owner of goods sought to be forfeited in such a suit is compelling him to be a witness against himself, within the meaning of the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution, and is the equivalent of a search and seizure—and an unreasonable search and seizure—within the meaning of the Fourth Amendment. Though the proceeding in question is divested of many of the aggravating incidents of actual search and seizure, yet, as before said, it contains their substance and essence, and effects their substantial purpose.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy