Raleigh General recognized for center of distinction

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh General Advanced Wound Care Center recently received the national honor of being recognized as a 2021 Healogics Center of Distinction.

Recognizing the Wound Care Center for achieving or exceeding outstanding clinical and operational results, the facility’s 78% comprehensive healing rate and 98.8% patient satisfaction rate puts it at the top 25% of Healogics centers throughout America.

Having also been bestowed the Presidents Club award for its Advanced Wound Care Center, Raleigh General is considered in the top ten in the entire country.

Raleigh General Hospital’s Advanced Wound Care Center is one of nearly 600 Wound Care Centers in the Healogics network, with access to benchmarking data and experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds.

High specialized wound care offered by Raleigh General Wound Care Center includes pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

The center boasts a number of leading edge treatments including negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered tissues, total contact casting, biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies.

Also offered by the Center is hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which surrounds the patient with 100 percent oxygen to expedite the wound healing process.

For more information on Raleigh General Hospital, visit the RGH website here. For additional Lootpress coverage on Raleigh General, click here.