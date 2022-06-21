ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Anglers should fish early

By normvance
pagosasprings.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Water temperatures have already reached 71 degrees,” said CPW Aquatic Biologist Dan Brauch. “Temperatures spike in the afternoon. Fish caught when temperatures are that...

pagosasprings.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Maryland Angler Reels in Record-Breaking Giant Carp while Bass Fishing

Logan Kurhmann, a 24-year-old Essex resident, caught a 49-pound common carp (Cyprinus carpio) while bass fishing in the Susquehanna Flats, a shallow-water delta at the mouth of the Susquehanna River in the northernmost part of the Maryland Bay. Record-Breaking Catch. The catch is a new state record for a carp...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Field & Stream

F&S Classics: True Confessions of a Troller… Or Admissions of Uncontrolled-Depth Fishing

I like trolling. I don’t like it better than plug casting, or fly fishing, or plastic-worm fishing, or jigging, or live-bait fishing, but I like it a whole lot better than not fishing at all, and some of the happiest, laziest, most enjoyable hours I’ve ever spent on a river or lake or pond or ocean were spent trolling. Some of the people I fish with turn livid with horror when I say I like trolling. Some look grim, turn on their heels, and stalk away. Some stare in disbelief. Some cluck sympathetically and shake their heads. Some retch. Only once in a blue-dun moon will one of them look around furtively to make sure we’re alone, and say, “So do I.”
HOBBIES
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anglers#Trout#Water Temperatures#Cpw Aquatic
natureworldnews.com

Seagrass Meadows: A Fishing Ground as Reliable Source of Food to Fishermen in Poor Countries

According to a new study, seagrass fisheries provide a trustworthy safety net for disadvantaged people because fishermen believe certain environments can sustain significant fish yields over time. Surprisingly, these meadwos offer much more so than small-scale fisheries like coral reef fisheries. Seagrass meadows used for fishing ground. Seagrass meadows are...
AGRICULTURE
Outdoor Life

The Best Baitcasting Rods for Bass of 2022

I may have a slight addiction to baitcasting rods for bass. I have ceiling rod racks across the width of my garage, above my boat, and every one of them is loaded to the max with specialized bass rods, most of them baitcasters. As technologies have changed, so have some...
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Field & Stream

F&S Classics: Fly Fishing for Bass

In the August issue of 1949, I wrote an article, “Bass Flies, Old and New.” Among the new patterns was a fly tied by Don Gapen of Nipigon, Ontario, called the Muddler Minnow. Although Don designed the fly for big Canadian brook trout, we had phenomenal success with it on smallmouth bass. Ultimately, of course, the Muddler proved to be an all-round pattern and has been adapted to so many kinds of fishing that the original is hardly recognized anymore. Nevertheless, Don did create something that big fish could snap their jaws around. I still count the Muddler as one of my favorite bass flies—under certain conditions-and especially where accurate casting is essential. The slim-bodied fly has little air resistance. It can be flicked between two stems of grass at forty paces when the hand is steady and the wind is low. Not all fly rod lures have this quality even though they may be real fish catchers.
HOBBIES
Seacoast Current

There’s a 10-Foot, 460-Pound Great White Shark Swimming Off the Coast of Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There's an inevitable truth that Maine is facing with a warming Atlantic Ocean, and it has nothing to do with lobsters. Instead, that reality is great white sharks swimming in waters closer to the coast as they search for food. According to the Bangor Daily News, it's still considered a rarity to spot a great white off the coast of Maine, with the large sharks spending most of their time in deep water and away from the coast. Maine has averaged between 1 and 3 sightings per year over the last 5 years. But there's already been two sightings this year, including one off the coast of Ellsworth this past weekend.
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

14 Lakes Connected to the Mississippi River: A – Z

On its way from Minnesota to Louisiana, the Mississippi River passes through ten states and connects 14 known lakes. Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi are located on the east side of the Mississippi River, whereas Iowa, Missouri, and Arkansas are located on the west. Here, we’ll take a closer look at each of the lakes that connect to this river system.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Field & Stream

The 7 Best Rifles Chambered for the .30-30

As America’s first smokeless cartridge, introduced 1895, the old .30-30 is not just old—it’s the oldest, as modern American cartridges go. And yet it remains as effective as ever. In fact, with today’s loads, the .30-30 is a better coast-to-coast big-game cartridge than at any other time in its history. I’ve even used it on African plains game. So why not get a rifle in .30-30? Its only real limitation would be reach, as the cartridge is best used inside 200 yards. But if you know how to hunt—and shoot—that’s rarely a problem. The .30-30’s combination of lethality, low recoil, and the fact that it is usually chambered in handy guns is what has made it one of the most popular and trusted big-game cartridges of all time.
JAPAN

Comments / 0

Community Policy