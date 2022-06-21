MDOT SHA to continue resurfacing work on MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) in St. Mary’s County

(June 21, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is continuing resurfacing work on MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) in St. Mary’s County and will put in place a temporary traffic shift between Camp Brown Road and Point Lookout State Park beginning Thursday, June 23.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting, crews will temporarily shift traffic in two segments within the project limits:

Along northbound MD 5 between Scotland Beach Road and Camp Brown Road; and

Along southbound MD 5 between Scotland Beach Road and the ranger’s station booth near the park entrance.

The traffic shift will allow crews to continue to mainline resurfacing for the MD 5 improvements, which will provide additional lane and shoulder capacity along the two-mile section. Motorists should continue to use caution and be aware of flagging operations guiding traffic through the work zone. MDOT SHA’s contractor Corman Kokosing Construction, of Annapolis, is performing the work. The project is expected to be complete by late summer, weather permitting. More information on the project can be found HERE .

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000, 1-800-331-5603 or shadistrict5@mdot.maryland.gov .

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal or visit our home page at roads.maryland.gov . For a look at real-time commute conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov .