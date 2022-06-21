ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

MDOT SHA to continue resurfacing work on MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) in St. Mary’s County

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBT23_0gHFrM5M00

(June 21, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is continuing resurfacing work on MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) in St. Mary’s County and will put in place a temporary traffic shift between Camp Brown Road and Point Lookout State Park beginning Thursday, June 23.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting, crews will temporarily shift traffic in two segments within the project limits:

  • Along northbound MD 5 between Scotland Beach Road and Camp Brown Road; and
  • Along southbound MD 5 between Scotland Beach Road and the ranger’s station booth near the park entrance.

The traffic shift will allow crews to continue to mainline resurfacing for the MD 5 improvements, which will provide additional lane and shoulder capacity along the two-mile section. Motorists should continue to use caution and be aware of flagging operations guiding traffic through the work zone. MDOT SHA’s contractor Corman Kokosing Construction, of Annapolis, is performing the work. The project is expected to be complete by late summer, weather permitting. More information on the project can be found HERE .

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000, 1-800-331-5603 or shadistrict5@mdot.maryland.gov .

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal or visit our home page at roads.maryland.gov . For a look at real-time commute conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov .

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

PUBLIC NOTICE: Increase In Motorcycle Activity In Southern Maryland

SOLOMONS, Md. – Harley Davidson has selected Solomons, MD as one of their Mid-Atlantic Regional HOG Rallies for 2022. The rally begins Thursday, June 23rd, and will run through Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Approximately 1,500 attendees are expected to attend this rally over the planned 3-day event, with HOG...
SOLOMONS, MD
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – June 23

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The arrival of summer provides plenty of opportunities for special family time in the great outdoors. This past Sunday was a wonderful Father’s Day for dads, grandads, and other father figures to spend fishing with sons and daughters. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Obstructing and Hindering- On June 16, 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth responded to the 21600 block of FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported trespassing. While conducting the investigation Tyrese Xavier Briscoe, age 23 of Lexington Park, arrived on scene and interrupted the investigation and attempted to remove the individual speaking with Cpl. Holdsworth. Briscoe then stood between Cpl. Holdsworth and the other party, preventing Cpl. Holdsworth from conducting the investigation. Briscoe was advised he was under arrest and resisted by pulling away and not allowing himself to be handcuffed. Briscoe was charged with Obstructing and Hindering and Resisting Arrest.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WUSA9

Lanes back open on I-495 Outer Loop after tractor trailer loses load of aluminum rods

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Two lanes are closed on Interstate 495 Outer Loop because of a jackknifed tractor trailer early Thursday morning. Maryland State Police troopers responded to the Beltway Outer Loop at Seminary Road in Montgomery County around 2:10 a.m. Once on scene, troopers found a flat bed tractor trailer that had lost its load of aluminum rods. The spilled load and dirt from the collision spread across two lanes of the Outer Loop. As a result those lanes are closed. Two other lanes remain open Thursday morning, Maryland State Police said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Government
WUSA9

Fireworks shows canceled, rescheduled due to worker shortages

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A shortage of qualified pyrotechnic workers has resulted in the rescheduling or cancellation of Independence Day fireworks displays in some of the region's communities, according to local officials. Fireworks displays have been rescheduled in Vienna, Virginia, and the City of Fairfax from July 4th to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves 31 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 31 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on June 22. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,682 acres of prime farmland in Anne Arundel, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $17 million.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
WMDT.com

Vehicles For Change expanding to the Eastern Shore

SALISBURY, Md. – A new resource is coming to the Eastern Shore called Vehicles For Change. The nonprofit is based in Maryland but is set to soon open a location in Salisbury. Vehicles For Change help low-income families get a car that will help them support their families and get back and forth from work. This is a full community effort as the community will donate the cars to the nonprofit.
SALISBURY, MD
clayconews.com

Maryland State Police investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash of Road Crew Worker on Interstate 70

HAGERSTOWN, M) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in which a road crew worker was killed early Monday morning June 13, 2022 in Washington County. At about 4:19 A.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to eastbound Interstate 70 west of Maryland Route 66 for a report of a pedestrian who was struck while working in a construction zone.
majorleaguefishing.com

Potomac River Is Ready to Pop for Toyota Series Northern Division Opener

MARBURY, Md. – Who wants to see some power fishing at its finest with plenty of fish being caught? That’s what seems to be in store on the Potomac River this week. To be fair, this is the seventh time the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Northern Division has stopped at the river in the last decade, and almost every time, power fishing and endless limits always seem to be the norm.
POTOMAC, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s seafood company charged with over 100 violations from Natural Resource Police

Police issued more than 100 charges against six seafood workers in St. Mary’s County for multiple violations. NRP received information about alleged illegal activity at Nelson Seafood in Hollywood; officers conducted surveillance and investigated the establishment throughout March. Officers observed three individuals participating in illegal commercial oystering-related activities, including selling and harvesting while on suspended […]
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Lookout State Park#Urban Construction#Mdot#Sha#Project Portal
NBC Washington

‘We Destroyed It': DC Tows, Scraps Woman's Jeep

A D.C. woman left town because of a family emergency — only to learn that the city towed and then destroyed her Jeep. When you park your car in a legal spot, you expect it to be there when you get back. That’s what Susan Hekhuis thought when she parked on Calvert Street NW with her residential parking permit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Comptroller Calls For Tax Holiday To Offset High Gas Prices

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot is among those calling on state and national leaders to temporarily suspend gas taxes. “We need to do something,” Franchot, who is running for governor, said at a Northwest Baltimore gas station Thursday. The state already had a 30-day gas tax “holiday” in March and April, suspending its 36 cents per gallon tax. The cost of gas is set to increase by 6 cents a gallon to adjust for inflation on July 1. “We need help,” Pastor Rodney Hudson said. “We need it now. Not tomorrow, because tomorrow’s too late.” President Joe Biden has called for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Journal

Tropical Storm Agnes: 50 years later, still the biggest story I ever covered

I learned a lot from Tropical Storm Agnes, arguably the most impactful storm to hit the Chesapeake Bay in the several thousand years the current estuary has existed. Not least among those lessons was the importance of timing. Agnes struck 50 years ago this June, before I had worked on the Baltimore Sun long enough to even get my name on the front page stories I wrote about the storm. I wasn’t assigned them because of my reportorial skills; I had a big GMC pickup with enough clearance to traverse flooded roads.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. voters received incorrect sample ballots

The Prince George’s County Board of Elections mailed out thousands of incorrect versions of the sample ballots for Maryland’s primary election. The Board of Elections sent out an alert, which stated incorrect sample ballots were sent to about 10,000 of the more than half-million eligible voters in Prince George’s County.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Bay Net

Great Mills Man Arrested For Armed Robbery

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On June 13, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21200 block of Mayfaire Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported robbery. The victim advised she met the suspect in the parking lot and got into his vehicle...
GREAT MILLS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy