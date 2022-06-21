ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

Have you seen Armani? Deputies search for missing 15-year-old

10NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUDSON, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy missing out of Hudson. Armani Hernandez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the Tensaw...

www.wtsp.com

fox13news.com

Bodies of both cave divers in Buford Springs recovered after three teen witnesses call 911

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Rescue and recovery teams said they found the second body of a diver more than 130 feet deep in Buford Springs, the sheriff's office reported Thursday. The first diver was found dead the day before. Three teenagers witnessed the men arriving at the Hernando County park Wednesday around 11 a.m., according to investigators. The teens – a 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds – arrived two hours earlier to swim and hang out by the water.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

1 diver dead, 1 missing at Buford Springs, authorities say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One diver is dead and another is missing at Buford Springs in Hernando County, according to authorities. Hernando County Fire Rescue told News Channel 8 the incident happened Wednesday at the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area in Hernando County. Authorities have yet to provide additional information on the divers activities before […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon man arrested for molesting girl; faces up to life in prison if convicted

A Dunnellon man was taken into custody under allegations he molested a girl, and faces up to a lifetime in prison if convicted. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested 74-year-old Brian Russell Frantz the morning of Tuesday, June 21, on two life-felony counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12 years old or younger.
DUNNELLON, FL
995qyk.com

A Dozen Rescued Kittens Take Over Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

Time for an overload of cuteness! A dozen rescued kittens took over the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office North District station. Deputies were called to a Dunedin park where someone saw a dozen kittens abandoned in a pet carrier. The kittens were brought back to the PCSO’s North District station and it seems that someone decided to let the little ones out of the carrier so they could stretch their legs. In true kitten fashion, they took over the station and explored every corner!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Person airlifted to hospital after being 'crushed' by hundreds of pounds of glass

EAST LAKE, Fla. — A person was seriously injured by a pallet of commercial glass Thursday afternoon in Pinellas County, East Lake Fire Rescue said. Around 2:33 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Keystone Road between East Lake Road and US-19 in East Lake where firefighters said a person was "crushed" by hundreds of pounds of glass. First responders extricated the individual and airlifted the person to a hospital.
EAST LAKE, FL
iontb.com

Resident shot at home off Turner Street in Clearwater

Investigators from the Clearwater Police Department are on-scene of a shooting that took place about 4 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The incident took place at a home in the 900 block of Turner Street. The resident reportedly suffered multiple gunshots wounds and was transported to the trauma center...
fox13news.com

One dead, one missing after diving incident at Buford Springs

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One person is dead and another is missing after a diving incident in Buford Springs in Hernando County on Wednesday, fire officials confirmed. Crews are searching the waters at Buford Springs, a cavern dive site located inside the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area. Buford Springs is a cavern...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Pair with drugs arrested after running red light at busy intersection

A pair with drugs was arrested after running a red light at a busy intersection. Curtis Casey Ingram, 34, of Dade City, was at the wheel of a blue Kia Forte at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over at the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 472 after disobeying the red light, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, the deputy found that Ingram’s license has been suspended and he has six previous convictions for driving while license suspended. A container of marijuana was found near the vehicle’s gear shifter. Also found in the vehicle was a vape pen and THC oil.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

