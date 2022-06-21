Have you seen Armani? Deputies search for missing 15-year-old

Time for an overload of cuteness! A dozen rescued kittens took over the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office North District station. Deputies were called to a Dunedin park where someone saw a dozen kittens abandoned in a pet carrier. The kittens were brought back to the PCSO’s North District station and it seems that someone decided to let the little ones out of the carrier so they could stretch their legs. In true kitten fashion, they took over the station and explored every corner!

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO