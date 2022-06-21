ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Twelve South’s new Apple charger is a compact and cheaper three-in-one alternative

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwelve South’s latest accessory is the HiRise3, a $99.99 three-in-one charger designed to keep your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods topped up with power. It has a very similar set of features to Belkin’s Boost↑Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe with a more compact design, lower starting price, and a...

