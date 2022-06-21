COVID-19 vaccines available Saturday for kids under 5 at CMH

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years old will be available beginning Saturday at Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas in Overland Park.

The vaccine availability comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for the age group on Friday, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky gave approval on Saturday.

RELATED | Kansas City families eager for COVID-19 vaccinations for young children

The FDA advisory panel unanimously agreed that both vaccines are “safe and effective” for children under 5 years old.

The first Children's Mercy Kansas vaccine clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Appointments must be scheduled in advanced and can be made online or by calling 816-302-6300.

Masking and social distancing will be required on site.