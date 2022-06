The Arlington Democratic Town Committee will meet via Zoom conference on Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m. All interested Democrats are cordially invited. Between now and our meeting, we are bracing for the Supreme Court to issue opinions that may dismantle not only abortion rights but also gun safety laws and affirmative action. On the day of the abortion decision Mystic Valley Action for Choice is sponsoring a demonstration in front of Town Hall at 5 p.m.

ARLINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO