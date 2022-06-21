ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone - Official Season 4 'Mercenaries of Fortune' Launch Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the action-packed new Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone trailer for Season...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

CoD: Warzone And Vanguard Season 4 Battle Pass Details And Terminator Bundles Announced

New content is arriving to Vanguard and Warzone with the launch of Call of Duty Season 4 on June 22. Season 4 is called Mercenaries of Fortune, which centers on a fight between Vanguard allies in an attempt to secure an abundance of gold, and now Activision has highlighted the fortunes players can secure in this new season's battle pass. Check out the Season 4 battle pass reveal trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Is Being Turned Into a Board Game

Roll for Street Cred – Cyberpunk 2077 is being turned into a board game. That’s right, the sci-fi RPG from CD Projekt Red is being turned into a board game. Not be be confused with the original Cyberpunk tabletop RPG, this minatures board game lets you unplug and play Cyberpunk 2077 old school-style, with dice and counters. But it’ll cost you a few Eddies.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercenaries#Video Game#Warzone Official
NME

Frost Giant Studios CEO Tim Morten on ‘Stormgate’: “The RTS genre’s best days are ahead”

After several years of teasers and high-profile investments, this month’s Summer Game Fest brought fans a first look at Stormgate: a free-to-play real-time strategy (RTS) game from Frost Giant Studios. Plenty of Stormgate‘s details – including a wild, futuristic future filled with mechs and demons – are eye-catching, but the real promise lies in Frost Giant Studios’ impressive history: some of the biggest developers on Blizzard Entertainment‘s RTS megahit StarCraft 2 have gathered under one roof to bring Stormgate to life.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Critics hate it, audiences don’t like it, yet somehow this movie is #1 on Netflix

The daily Top 10 lists of content that Netflix maintains inside its family of web and mobile apps offer a fun way to keep tabs on what’s popular and trending on the service at any given moment. But the ranking of titles you often find therein is a curious thing to behold. Take, for example, the newly released Interceptor, the top-ranked Netflix original movie in the US as of the time of this writing.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
PC Gamer

Amazon is giving away 30 games including Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Prime Day

This year's Prime Day blowout will actually be a two-day affair, beginning on July 12. Prime Day (opens in new tab), the annual avalanche of can't-say-no prices on stuff you don't need but just gotta have, will be here soon, and this year's festivities will feature a very nice boon for gamers: More than 30 games, including some pretty good ones, will be free for the taking (opens in new tab) for Amazon Prime subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

'Resident Evil': Netflix's Show Gets a Full Trailer

Netflix has released a full-length trailer for its Resident Evil series as part of its "Geeked Week" showcase. The clip gives a more comprehensive view of the upcoming series based on the long-running video game series turned movie franchise. In addition to giant spiders and an enormous wormlike creature that emerges from underground, there are zombie hordes shown in the previous teaser.
TV SERIES
IGN

Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller Review

There’s no shortage of third party Xbox controllers aimed at the pro market these days, and the Nacon Revolution X Pro controller looks to shake things up by doubling down on customization options. With familiar features such as interchangeable thumbsticks and customizable back buttons to more obscure choices like thumbstick shafts and removable controller weights, there’s plenty here to truly make the controller your own. It’s a shame that the controller itself doesn’t impress much beyond its customization options due to a lackluster design and awkward rear button placement.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Long Does The Cycle: Frontier Storm Last?

If hostile alien creatures and other greedy prospectors weren't enough to contend with, The Cycle: Frontier also has the Storm. The Storm acts as a temporary modifier to the game world that significantly enhances the difficulty of your gameplay but equally ramps up the potential rewards if you're brave enough to stick it out.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dark Ride: Skybound's New Horror Comic Reunites the Minds Behind Birthright

Birthright is widely regarded as one of the best comics released through Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics. Fans of that series have plenty of reason to be excited by Skybound's latest announcement. Writer Joshua Williamson, artist Andrei Bressan and colorist Adriano Lucas are reuniting for a new horror series called Dark Ride.
LIFESTYLE
IGN

One Piece Film: Red Coming to Theaters This Fall, Distributed By Crunchyroll

Gorō Taniguchi’s One Piece Film: Red is coming to theaters this Fall, and will be distributed by well-known anime service, Crunchyroll. The upcoming anime, based on the One Piece manga series, will debut in theatres later this fall, around the same time as the 23rd anniversary of the One Piece saga. Crunchyroll has agreed to distribute the movie theatrically across the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, in both dubbed and subtitle variants.
COMICS
IGN

Feram Icejaw

This page contains information on defeating one of the main bosses of Diablo Immortal's Frozen Tundra, Feram Icejaw. This boss is part of the later questline in the Frozen Tundra, where you must find the spirits of fallen Barbarian locked in battle, ending with the late chieftan Torr, who died locked in a struggle with a monstrosity known as Feram Icejaw, who will come back to life to attack you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ocean Ruins

Minecraft's Ocean Ruins, also known as Underwater Ruins, are minor buildings found exclusively on the seabed of Ocean biomes. They are typically made of Stone Bricks and Chiseled Stone, although Warm Oceans will make them out of Sandstone instead. They should be approached with caution as they always have one or two Drowned guarding them.
VIDEO GAMES
Cult of Mac

Disney Mirrorverse opens whole new world of violence to iPhone gamers

Disney Mirrorverse takes classic characters in a darker direction. Alternate-reality versions of these screen icons have to team up face a “dark, unrelenting threat.”. The free-to-play action team-based action RPG debuted Thursday in the App Store. Disney Mirrorverse targets an older audience. The House of Mouse offers plenty of...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Diablo Immortal - 11 Tips for Leveling Up

Check out our 11 tips for leveling up fast in Diablo Immortal. In this video, we go over all of the most efficient ways to level to Paragon and beyond! 00:00 Intro 00:28 Progress the Main Story 00:44 Check your Codex 01:06 Reach Higher Massacre Multipliers 01:30 Gather Experience Globes 01:43 Do Daily Bounties 02:05 Farm & Grind Rifts 02:43 Join the Shadows PvP Faction 03:03 Learn to Play With Others 03:16 Repeat Dungeons 03:34 Know the Server Paragon Level 03:49 Increase the difficulty Level fast with our Diablo Immortal leveling guide. This includes diablo immortal pc gameplay and diablo immortal mobile gameplay of diablo immortal level 60, challenge rift, elder rifts, dungeons, necromancer, and diablo immortal max level. Although we show gameplay from the diablo immortal max level this is still a diablo immortal beginner guide.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Call of Duty will now steal your weapons if you’ve been naughty

Cheaters in Warzone and Vanguard are in for a rude awakening, as developer Activision rolls out a new update to the games’ anti-cheat software. Anyone who’s caught cheating in Warzone or Call of Duty: Vanguard will now face the wrath of Activision’s latest ironic anti-cheating mitigation tactic, Disarm. As described in a blog post (opens in new tab), the new system does exactly what its name suggests: removing cheaters’ weapons mid-match to leave them totally defenseless.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy