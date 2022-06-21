ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Op-Ed: Summits showcase pipeline for minority coaches, general managers

By Troy Vincent
NFL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, the National Football League and the Black College Football Hall of Fame are bringing together our game's most promising leaders at the annual Quarterback Coaching Summit and Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum. It's not just about presenters -- those who have already risen through the ranks to...

Ozzie Newsome
NFL

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski announces retirement after 11 seasons with Patriots, Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski is retiring, again. The future Hall of Fame tight end announced Tuesday he is walking away from football after 11 seasons. "In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be," Gronk wrote on Instagram. "Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player. For that assignment though, we had to pick the location. So I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being #1. I completely forgot about writing this report until 2 years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last 2 years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college, big time.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed Free Agent On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns added another linebacker to their depth chart just a month before training camp. On Tuesday, the Browns officially announced the signing of Dakota Allen. Allen, 26, is a former seventh round pick out of Texas Tech. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield, Seahawks Rumors

Soon after Baker Mayfield requested a trade away from the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, two teams quickly emerged as the leading candidates to land the former No. 1 overall pick: the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. While a trade deal between either of these teams has yet to go...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Good Morning Football Reportedly Finds Replacement For Kay Adams

Good Morning Football has found a new host. According to Ryan Glasspiegel and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Jamie Erdahl will replace Kay Adams on NFL Network's daily morning show. Erdahl has worked for CBS Sports as a host and sideline reporter since 2014. The former college basketball...
NFL
NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 21

The Chicago Bears suffered a hit to their offensive line depth. The team announced Tuesday it had placed guard Dakota Dozier on the reserve/injured list. The club signed defensive back Jayson Stanley to fill the roster spot. Dozier had been rotating in with the starters at right guard during Bears...
NFL
Yardbarker

Four-time Pro Bowler Justin Houston to Green Bay makes sense

The Green Bay Packers appear to have a top-level defense. They finished the 2021 season:. It is a fact that they are a top 10 defense. GM Brian Gutekunst decided to build off of an impressive season by re-signing stars in First-Team All-Pro MLB De'Vondre Campbell and standout CB Rasul Douglas. He added talented, young pieces in Georgia's Quay Walker (MLB) and his teammate Devonte Wyatt (DT). Both came in the first round of April's NFL Draft. Free agent DT Jarran Reed (career-high in sacks of 10.5) was also signed to a one-year deal.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

Hugh McElhenny, Hall of Fame halfback with 49ers, dies at 93

Hugh McElhenny, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1950s team and star halfback for the San Francisco 49ers, died on June 17 at the age of 93, his family confirmed to the Hall of Fame on Thursday. "Hugh McElhenny was a threat in all phases of the...
NFL

