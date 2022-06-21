Op-Ed: Summits showcase pipeline for minority coaches, general managers

Rob Gronkowski is retiring, again. The future Hall of Fame tight end announced Tuesday he is walking away from football after 11 seasons. "In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be," Gronk wrote on Instagram. "Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player. For that assignment though, we had to pick the location. So I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being #1. I completely forgot about writing this report until 2 years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last 2 years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college, big time.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO