NORMAN, Okla. — The Norman Police Department recently adopted a furry friend that's now the 911 call center's therapy dog. This first responder has quite the story. Bella became the first therapy dog in Oklahoma exclusively assigned to a 911 call center. Before joining the Norman Police Department's family, she arrived at animal welfare in critical condition and weighed only 22 pounds.

NORMAN, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO