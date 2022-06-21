The Macallan has unveiled the exclusive 2022 M collection limited edition whiskies

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
The Headlines
A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS. Artist Daniel Arsham, a veteran of art-fashion collaborations, is launching his own fashion label, Business of Fashion reports. Named Objects IV Life, the company—a joint venture with brand accelerator Tomorrow—is releasing its first line today with Kith in Paris and online, and it consists of unisex workwear. In other art-fashion news, Cultured highlights Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière’s interest in Louis Kahn’s Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, and Harper’s Bazaar has a story on the late, great artist and designer Virgil Abloh, whose retrospective is about to open at the Brooklyn Museum.
AUCTION ACTION. Russian...
