Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has been alerted to a scam that is currently being perpetrated against unknowing residents of the county. An individual, or individuals, are contacting people via the telephone and identifying themselves as deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and telling them that there is an active warrant for them. They then offer a financial solution to have the warrant “cleared” by paying funds directly to them.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO