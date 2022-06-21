ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrum, VA

Corrigan returns to Ferrum as Panthers' new head coach

By STEVEN MARSH
Franklin News Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFERRUM—Patrick Corrigan, who served on Ferrum College’s men’s basketball staff for two years before departing for California, is returning to the Panthers as their new head basketball coach, college athletics officials confirmed Monday. Corrigan replaces Tyler Sanborn, the coach for whom he served as an assistant...

thefranklinnewspost.com

