Sonic Origins – Going Fast, Again

It's another glorious day for us to come together and solve a Wordle. Today is June 22 and our answer is one that everyone should be familiar with. It's a word that gets tossed around so much, especially in gaming circles, so I expect full marks from everyone. I will admit though, as I was trying today's Wordle myself, it wasn't necessarily the first word that came to mind and took me a few guesses. Here's hoping you're all brighter than me, which I'm actually very sure of.

