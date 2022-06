NEW YORK -- It was a playoff atmosphere when the opener of a four-game series between the Astros and Yankees started on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium. The fans in the stands had the juice. They were cheering loudly for the Yankees, while jeering the Astros. The fans didn’t forget the sign-stealing scandal that helped the Astros win the World Series title in 2017. In fact, they beat the Yankees in the American League Championship Series to advance to the World Series that year. Loud boos were heard mainly toward Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, two players that were part of the '17 Astros.

