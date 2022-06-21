St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and predictions

The St. Louis Cardinals (38-31) and Milwaukee Brewers (39-30) clash in an 8:10 p.m. ET Tuesday night contest at American Family Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cardinals vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Brewers lead 1-0 after winning Monday’s series opener 2-0.

The Cardinals are now 2-4 on a road trip that opened with a 2-1 series loss to the Boston Red Sox last weekend. The Redbirds tallied 11 runs in Saturday’s win at Fenway and headed into this series with a June OPS of .761 OPS.

The Brewers tossed their 5th shutout of the season Monday and their fourth since May 16. The victory marked the club’s 4th in a row. Milwaukee is 6-2 with a 2.57 ERA over its last 8 games.

Cardinals at Brewers projected starters

RHP Jack Flaherty vs. RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

Flaherty is back for his second start after a right shoulder injury delayed his season debut until June 15 vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Allowed 4 R (2 ER) on 3 H with 2 BB and 3 K in 3 IP vs. Pirates.

Only made 2 rehab starts in the minors and will continue to be on a limited pitch count for this start.

2021 vs. Milwaukee: 1-0, 1.38 ERA with 2 R, 9 H, 4 BB, 15 K in 13 IP over 3 appearances (2 starts).

Chi Gonzalez (0-0, 7.71 ERA) is tabbed for his 3rd start of the season. He has a 1.71 WHIP, 0.0 BB/9 and 5.1 K/9 in 7 IP.

Acquired by Brewers June 14 after being waived by the Minnesota Twins. His starts with the Twins were on June 3 and June 11.

Owns a 5.69 ERA over 63 career games (49 starts).

Cardinals at Brewers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 7:58 a.m. ET.

Money line: Cardinals -155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Brewers +125 (bet $125 to win $100)

Cardinals -155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Brewers +125 (bet $125 to win $100) Run line (RL): Cardinals -1.5 (+105) | Brewers +1.5 (-130)

Cardinals -1.5 (+105) | Brewers +1.5 (-130) Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Cardinals at Brewers picks and predictions

Prediction

Cardinals 5, Brewers 3

Flaherty is going to need a rested St. Louis pen. And it is just that.

Figure Milwaukee’s record being a little flimsy due to a 14-8 mark in 1-run games.

BACK ST. LOUIS (-155) but only as a partial-unit wager unless you wait out a tag less than -150.

CARDINALS -1.5 (+105) figures as the best value in this one.

The Cardinals had been on a roll of 5 straight Overs until Monday’s Under. Analytics peg both offenses as slightly overcooked with their surface numbers, but the question marks around starting pitching in this one muddy the waters in trying to gain an edge with the Under.

AVOID.

