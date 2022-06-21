74th Alice in Dairyland shares dairy recipes you can make at home

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- His name is Panda. He was bred in Monroe County, and just getting to the so-called "Super Bowl" of dog shows is a big deal. Only a small number of dogs make it that far. Panda still has more competing to do, and earlier this afternoon,...
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The avian flu is dying down across the state, which means more restrictions are being lifted. The most recent case was in northern Wisconsin last month. The state lifted its order prohibiting freely transporting chickens and other birds just in time for Wisconsin's fair season. That's particularly big for smaller flock owners looking to move their birds to market.
The warmest in a decade! That's what Tuesday was across southeast Wisconsin. Both Milwaukee and Racine hit 100*! Kenosha came close at 99* and the rest of southeast Wisconsin was well into the 90s. In Milwaukee it was the first time we've hit 100* since 2012 when we had three...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than 30 Beagles are sitting in Wisconsin shelters and foster homes after being relinquished from an animal testing facility. The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) received the dogs after they were rescued from the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). "The Beagles were living in...
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Ahead of the president's tax relief, prices at Wisconsin gas stations have fallen 14 cents in the last week, according to Gas Buddy. While that is good news for the approaching holiday, you will be seeing higher prices for other things at your backyard picnic. Check...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Texas Senator Ted Cruz will be in Milwaukee this weekend to headline an event to energize Republicans ahead of the midterms. The "Together for Truth Summit" will be held Saturday, June 25 at the Wisconsin Center. The event will focus on election integrity, school board campaigns...
WAPITI, Wyo. (AP) — Visitors are returning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park as it partially reopens following record floods that reshaped the park's rivers and canyons, wiped out numerous roads and left some areas famous for their wildlife viewing inaccessible, possibly for months to come. Park...
NOW: Watching an isolated storm chance for this evening; storms could be strong if they do develop. Hot and humid conditions dominate southeastern Wisconsin this afternoon with temperatures soaring into the middle to upper 90s. Officially 100 degrees this afternoon in Milwaukee! The last time that happened was back in July 2012!
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Republican attorney hired to examine Wisconsin's 2020 election was still getting a grasp of how elections work and did little investigating during the first two months of his review while taxpayers paid him $22,000, according to testimony in court. Former Supreme Court Justice Michael...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state testified that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests. Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing Thursday about whether...
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced Friday that they will temporarily suspend abortion services following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a statement Friday, Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin said services will be suspended "until we receive clarification...
MILWAUKEE (CBS) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is now recommending COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest population. Tuesday, DHS officials announced they are supporting CDC recommendations that kids who are six months old to five years old should get a COVID shot. "We know many parents and guardians have been waiting for their youngest children to become eligible," said Karen Timberlake, DHS secretary-designee.
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Summerfest announced Tuesday that Ann Wilson is canceling her show on Saturday, June 25 at the BMO Harris Pavilion. In a release, the festival said a band member and four other crew members tested positive for Covid-19. Ann Wilson stated, "The health and safety of the...
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As expected, Republicans who control the state Legislature swiftly rejected Governor Tony Evers' request to repeal Wisconsin's criminal abortion ban that could go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark decision that made abortions legal. In an attempt to revoke Wisconsin's dormant...
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Republicans and Democrats in Wisconsin are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade on Friday, declaring constitutional rights to an abortion no longer exists. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has stopped preforming abortions as questions remain whether Wisconsin 1849 abortion ban goes into...
