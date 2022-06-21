74th Alice in Dairyland shares dairy recipes you can make at home

MILWAUKEE (CBS) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is now recommending COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest population. Tuesday, DHS officials announced they are supporting CDC recommendations that kids who are six months old to five years old should get a COVID shot. "We know many parents and guardians have been waiting for their youngest children to become eligible," said Karen Timberlake, DHS secretary-designee.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO