ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Pryor Main Street, Inc. Receives 2022 Main Street America Accreditation

pryorinfopub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRYOR, Oklahoma – Pryor Main Street, Inc. has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main...

www.pryorinfopub.com

Comments / 0

Related
pryorinfopub.com

Helping Communities Prosper for Over 120 Years - Bank of Commerce Grand Opening

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Bank of Commerce is proud to be celebrating the Grand Opening of their new branch location in Pryor, OK. Bank of Commerce originally opened their 6th branch location in a small temporary building on South Adair St, downtown Pryor in February 2020. Since that time, their footprint in the Pryor Community has continued to grow and a new full sized bank branch with drive thru, lobby, and ATM services opened for business on Monday, June 13 with the celebration of the Grand Opening occurring on Thursday, June 16.
PRYOR, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Incumbent, challenger vying for House District 76 seat

Oklahoma House District 76 incumbent Ross Ford will face off against Flippo Insurance agency partner Timothy Brooks on June 28 in the Republican race for the legislative seat. District 76 covers 12 square miles and includes parts of Broken Arrow and Tulsa, and both candidates are from Broken Arrow. The district has a population of 39,039 based on the 2020 census, and its area school districts are Broken Arrow and Union public schools.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Thomas J. Harrison: Pryor Pioneer

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Thomas Jefferson Harrison, outstanding citizen, local historian, and charter member of the Pryor Rotary Club which he helped form, showed leadership in the community of Pryor that he loved. Harrison was born in Fayetteville, AR, on March 7, 1885, to his parents William W and Emma Harrison, and lived in Pryor from 1892 until his death March 18, 1963. Following in the footsteps of his salesman father, he turned his attention to sales as a young boy, raising vegetables and selling them around town from his little red wagon. Harrison began attending school in a small two room schoolhouse then later in the two storied Pryor Creek Academy. He finished seventh grade and then began earning a business degree at Henry Kendall College in Muskogee. He finished that degree in Ft. Smith, Arkansas and returned to Pryor. He met and married Beatrice Followell on December 5, 1912. Miss Followell had come to Pryor from St. Louis, MO, to be a telephone operator. Harrison bought and ran Mayes County Abstract Company and participated in other entrepreneurial opportunities.
PRYOR, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Mayes County Blotter

4:41 am - Agency Assist - RP advised 3 juveniles caught on his Ring Camera ripping up his flag on his porch. Advised subjects running west bound behind school in ditch. 11:44 am - Threats - Securitas are escorting someone out of Google for threatening another person with a knife. Securitas requesting Law Enforcement intercept them as they are escorted off site.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
Pryor, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
pryorinfopub.com

Early Voting Starts Thursday

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Early voting for the Oklahoma Primary Election will be held at the Mayes County Courthouse. Voting will be from 8 am to 6 pm on Thursday and Friday, and 8 am to 2 pm on Saturday. There are multiple state, congressional and county races. A sample ballot...
MAYES COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy