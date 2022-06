Address: 7725 Juniper Ave. Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. Looking through listings, sometimes I’m overwhelmed by all of the different kinds of beautiful homes I would like to live in. I’m comforted by the concept of a multiverse where in each new reality I’m dwelling in a distinct idyllic home: a seaside cottage, a penthouse co-op, a creaky Victorian. Part of what makes this Pennsylvania home so appealing is that it offers to chance to live out multiple dream homes at the same time: The Tudor-style cottage looks as if it belongs in the English countryside, but is actually on a verdant plot in a suburb just 30 minutes north of Philadelphia.

ELKINS PARK, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO