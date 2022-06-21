ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

By Randy Kirby
 3 days ago
Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline...

ksisradio.com

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 24, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, Officers were dispatched to the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd Street, in reference to a theft. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Kevin Dawson. Dawson reported $150 was stolen from his wallet that was in a locker. There have been no arrests made at this time.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Traffic Stop for Expired Plates Leads to High-speed Chase

On Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail

Several Bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday at about 1:00 pm, 52-year-old Kent A Milligan of Norborne was booked for alleged Terroristic Threats. The arrest on a Livingston County warrant was in Lafayette. Milligan was transported to the Chillicothe Police Department and later to the Jail. He is held with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for June 23, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle continued forward due to being left in drive and came to a stop in a ditch. Deputies chased the suspect and took him into custody. A female passenger was taken into custody but later released from the scene. Darwin Milton Potts, 51, of Sedalia, was arrested by Pettis County Deputies. Potts was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked in on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. Potts was also booked in on a Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of Identity Theft in the 1st Degree. Bond on that warrant was set at $250 cash only. Potts also had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Bates County on original charges of Expired Plates with bond set at $150 cash only.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#The K 9 Unit#The Pettis County K9 Unit#The K9 Unit#Pcso#Trafficking#Cas
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for June 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 18-year-old Juan Irineo-Usus of Sedalia at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Irineo-Usus was taken to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, where he was booked and released.
kchi.com

Police Handle Threat At Hedrick Medical Center

Hedrick Medical Center was on lock-down Wednesday after receiving a threat against a doctor who works at the hospital. Police investigated the threat and a warrant was issued for a 52-year-old male of Norborne. With further investigation and working with the Hospital, on Wednesday, the man was located and arrested...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

16 Missouri and Kansas residents indicted for drug trafficking conspiracy

Sixteen residents of Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City, Kansas, and Independence, Mo., have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Ublester Molina, 26, Kevin O. Alarcon, 25, Rocky Orozco, 30, Salvador Valdivia, 40, Stephen Manning, 33, Carlos Ramos,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Belton man sentenced for illegally possessing guns, drugs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A young man from Belton has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for illegally possessing firearms and crack cocaine. Keylan L. Williams, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to six years and eight months in prison without parole. In December of 2021, he pleaded guilty...
BELTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Woman Injured In JoCo Crash

A Holden woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1995 Honda Civic, driven by 52-year-old David M. Carrender of Sweet Springs, ran off the left side of the roadway. A westbound 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by 46-year-old Melissa T. Collins of Holden, then overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock wall.
HOLDEN, MO
WIBW

One arrested in DEA-led drug raid near Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is behind bars following a drug bust early Thursday morning in a neighborhood near Lake Shawnee. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said the arrest stems from a larger investigation. Around 6 a.m. Thursday residents in the 3100 block of SE Pisces Ave., near Aquarian...
SHAWNEE, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Charged in Caldwell County on Seven Drug Charges

A Grain Valley man and an Independence woman face seven drug charges in Caldwell County Court. Court documents say Seth T. Petersohn and Kaitlyn Renne Cloyde both face six felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and a misdemeanor for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
