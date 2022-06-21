Two Brazos County Jail Inmates Arrested Again On Charges Of Assaulting Detention Officers

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:30 , Officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of North Park Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass. Upon arrival, officers identified the male as Bobby Chire Mathis, 64 of Brenham. Mathis had an active criminal trespass warning for the location and three active warrants, Driving while License Invalid with Previous Convictions, Criminal Trespass, and Public Intoxication. Mathis was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
A Houston woman is out of the Brazos County jail on her promise to return for future court appearances on a charge of causing a hit and run crash in College Station that injured the driver of a scooter. 21 year old Melissa Escareno was arrested almost three months after the March 29th collision at Walton and Foster, which is a block east of Texas. According to the College Station police arrest report, a witness saw the scooter driver fly off and strike his head on a construction sign. The arrest report also stated Escareno said she hit the scooter then drove to work because she panicked. The driver of the scooter was taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken wrist and collarbone.
A Conroe man will be going to prison for a long time after pleading guilty to Aggravated Robbery charges in Grimes County District Court. 20 year old Tylar Alexander Jackson pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Robbery for his part in a January 2021 shooting on Acorn Lane in Todd Mission.
A College Station woman is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $150,000 dollars. That’s after she was arrested by College Station police on charges of family violence assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the CSPD arrest report, 42 year old Jennifer McQueen is accused of putting a rope or a cord around the neck of a 15 year old and dragging the teenager down a hallway. The arrest report also stated she is accused of hitting the teen with a pair of channel lock plyers and then telling him she hoped she broke his ankle.
A warrant operation this (Wednesday) morning at a motel in Prairie View led to the arrest of a man on numerous drug charges. Around 5 a.m., members of the Austin County Special Response Team executed a search warrant and arrest warrants at the Prairie View Inn, located in the 21000 block of FM 1098. The operation was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Westside Narcotics Task Force, which had received reports of narcotics being distributed from the motel.
A College Station woman awaiting six trials on charges of driving with an invalid license since October 2020 is arrested again. 53 year old Alisa Starks is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond following her arrest by Texas A&M police. The arrest report stated a traffic stop was made after the UPD officer did not see a front license plate. The arrest report also notes Starks has five active suspensions and five prior convictions for not having a valid license. Online court records also states Starks is awaiting two additional trials on drug charges from two years ago. And online records show this is her 15th jail booking in the last seven years.
A disturbance call lead to a police pursuit Saturday night. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:30, Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Highway 290 West, in reference to a disturbance call. Upon arrival, Officers met with the subject who was allegedly throwing glass bottles at the business. Investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Lionel Salgado Jr., 20 of Brenham, left the location and ended up in a pursuit with Brenham Police Department and Washington County units. The pursuit ended near the 5300 block of Highway 105. Salgado was arrested for Evading Arrest or Detention. He was transported to the Washington County jail and booked in.
A College Station police officer directing traffic away from last Wednesday’s crash that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway arrested a driver for DWI with two prior convictions. According to the CSPD arrest report, a SUV was going so slow that other vehicles started going around. The officer learned from another motorist that the driver was passed out while the SUV was moving. After the SUV hit an orange traffic barrel and the officer started banging on a window, the driver woke up. After failing field sobriety tests, 30 year old Garrett Finke of College Station was arrested. He is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Caldwell. Police said a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck collided on Highway 36 near County Road 107. The victim has not been identified, pending family notification. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Highway 6 was closed for almost 90 minutes Wednesday morning in Robertson County following a single car crash near the Campbell’s Creek bridge between OSR and Hearne. DPS troopers were told a southbound car attempted to make a U-turn when the car went across the roadway and into the northbound ditch.
Navasota Police are looking for the persons responsible for stealing a tow truck over the weekend. The truck was taken Friday night from the lot of Frank’s Towing in Navasota, in the area of McNair and Schumacher Streets. It is a Ford F550 Rollback Wrecker, with a Frank’s Towing...
A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
