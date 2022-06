If you’ve ever dreamed of getting on stage and jamming out with Eric Church’s band, now’s your chance. As part of a super cool benefit for MusiCares, the Eric Church Band is teaming up with the organization to auction off some of his most popular songs for you to sing at live with them at a band karaoke night. The auction starts tomorrow, June 25th, at 10am central time, but you can head to the site now to register and […] The post Eric Church’s Band Is Auctioning Off Songs For Fans To Sing With Them Live In Nashville first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO