Kansas City, MO

Cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas City metro area

By Stacker
myleaderpaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.myleaderpaper.com

KCTV 5

Kansas City gas station offering gas for $2.12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local gas station is offering gas for more than $2 less than competitors. But only for a limited time. The Fav Trip at 9500 Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City will offer the gas discount from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The gas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Kansas City, Missouri?

The diner is one of the most well known types of dining establishments in the country. When you go on a long road trip, there is no doubt that you'll see some kind of diner along the way. Kansas City, Missouri is home to a few well known diners. Many of these restaurants focus on the formula of 24 hour comfort food, whether it be breakfast or an affordable dinner.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Why the landmark Imperial Brewery downtown will soon face the wrecking ball

Kansas City has long loved local lager. The vacant Imperial Brewery Co. building looming ominously over I-35, just south of downtown Kansas City, is proof. Built in 1902, at its zenith the six-story brick brewery was producing some 300,000 barrels of beer a year. The signature beers were Mayflower and Imperial Seal. It’s been vacant for the last forty years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Kansas City, Kansas, makes list of worst-run major cities in the US: study

Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit rating, debt, education scores, health scores, crime rates, economy and infrastructure. (See how they weighted each of the 38 criteria in their methodology here.)
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City farm that gives back to community hit by thieves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City farm and orchard was hit hard by thieves over the weekend. Thieves stole thousands of dollars in equipment when they stole a trailer from the Kansas City Urban Farm Co-op. Darrian Davis and his fiance, Nicolette Paige, have run the orchard for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Big Apartment Plan Proposed for Prominent Site Near Penn Valley Park

A $122 million residential project is in the works for the prominent, five-acre site of the old Trinity Lutheran Hospital complex by Penn Valley Park and near the planned streetcar stop at 31st and Main streets. NorthPoint Development LLC has acquired what has been a troubled property for years and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
northeastnews.net

Northeast’s own, Heim Brewery

This week we continue our summer postcard series featuring early local brewery operations and their families. No local brewing history would be complete without a focus on one of the city’s pioneering families, whose civic involvement wasn’t limited to the making of ales and pilsners. A family of “firsts,” the Heim family built one of the city’s largest brewing operations in the East Bottoms and called the Northeast community their home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Testing the waters: experts find solutions to Indian Creek flooding

After pumping more than 200 gallons of water across a room-sized model of Indian Creek, engineers have pinpointed three areas contributing to flooding along 103rd Street in south Kansas City. “What we’ve found in doing these models over the years is that there’s always an aha! moment—something we didn’t expect,”...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Eater

The 14 Best Barbecue Joints in Kansas City

Since Henry Perry, the self-styled father of Kansas City barbecue, opened his first lunch stand in 1908, locals and tourists have been trying to pin down what exactly defines the KC barbecue style. Misconceptions abound. Many think that thin-sliced brisket and tomato sauce sweetened with molasses are requirements of the genre. Others point to burnt ends, one of the city’s proudest inventions: fatty, smoky cubes of beef brisket with a crunchy, caramelized bark. But pitmasters here are just as preoccupied with beef and pork ribs, hand-cranked sausages, moist and salty pit ham, and other preparations of brisket.
KANSAS CITY, MO

