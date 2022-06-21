Cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas City metro area

The diner is one of the most well known types of dining establishments in the country. When you go on a long road trip, there is no doubt that you'll see some kind of diner along the way. Kansas City, Missouri is home to a few well known diners. Many of these restaurants focus on the formula of 24 hour comfort food, whether it be breakfast or an affordable dinner.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO