Our Papa, Robert J. Riedner, passed away on June 3, 2022, in Waukesha. He was a wonderful grandfather. He read to us, played games with us, and saved his best smiles for us. He was born in Durand, Wisconsin, in the fall of 1944. His childhood was pretty idyllic! He grew up near the Chippewa and Mississippi rivers. He and his boyhood friends even made a raft, thinking they were Huck Finns, and floated down one of those rivers.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO