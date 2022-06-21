Cities with the most expensive homes in St. Joseph metro area

If you’re looking to buy a new home, Kirk Biehle of Festus said he can help you find the best financing deal. Biehle, a certified mortgage planning specialist, works out of the American Financial Network office at 7512 Big Bend Blvd. in Shrewsbury and serves customers from all around the St. Louis area, including Jefferson County.
(The Center Square) – Missouri’s State Board of Education changed teacher testing certification requirements earlier this month to fill more than 3,000 positions in 2021 left unfilled or filled by individuals not appropriately certified. Prospective teachers for all levels who scored just below passing on Missouri assessment tests...
(The Center Square) – Specific asset managers of Missouri State Employees' Retirement System's investments will no longer be allowed proxy voting for publicly traded companies. Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, one of 11 members of the MOSERS Board of Trustees, distributed a media release last week stating he led an...
Comments / 0