ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Cities with the most expensive homes in Minneapolis metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Twin Cities

The suburbs could see more apartment buildings as the Twin Cities sort out rent control and the 2040 plan

Suburban apartment construction could heat up as developers get squeezed by recent changes in Minneapolis and St. Paul.What's happening: A Hennepin County District Judge issued a ruling last week that halted implementation of the Minneapolis 2040 Plan, which allows for more dense housing. The decision is creating chaos for city officials and developers and Mayor Jacob Frey has promised an appeal. Meanwhile, in St. Paul, a new rent control policy has all-but stopped housing development, though there's a new lawsuit hoping to reverse the ordinance.Why it matters: Both of these actions make it harder to build in the central...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Gallery: Charming, Northeast Minneapolis Home is perfect for first-time homebuyers

If you are looking for a charming yet affordable home in Northeast Minneapolis, this may be the one you have been waiting for. Located in the Holland neighborhood, this home has so much to offer; maple floors, arched doorways, French doors, a decorative fireplace and coved ceilings. The property features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 car garage with a driveway. The kitchen features vintage cabinets, a new glass tile backsplash and lots of counter space for food prep. The spacious bathroom conveniently connects to the primary bedroom.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Seniors decry max rent increases in low-income housing

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Gary Spooner’s apartment is filled with life-long treasures of his alter ego – Santa Claus. The 83-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to St. Nick, has decorated the home he’s lived in for more than four years – floor to ceiling – with Christmas décor. Living on a fixed income, he’s figuring out what he can live without now that rents are going up in his affordable housing building by 12.5%.
HOUSE RENT
CBS Minnesota

Neighbors, businesses frustrated, concerned over growing encampment in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Residents in a south Minneapolis neighborhood are asking city leaders for help in dealing with a growing homeless encampment.This is drone video that a neighbor shared with WCCO of the dozens of nylon tents that sit on a city-owned lot near 29th Strert and 14th Avenue South. This is the fifteenth camp to pop up in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood in just the last year and-a-half.Neighbors and business owners in they're tired of living next to what they call chaos."Hooking up their cell phones to people's electricity, using people's water and not turning off the water when they...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
ccxmedia.org

Blue Line Extension Light Rail Route Officially Approved

A revised light rail route from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park now has the green light. The Metropolitan Council and the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved the modified route for the METRO Blue Line Extension this week. The revised route would go down the middle of County Road 81. That...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mn Metro#Zillow
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville restaurant owners charged with tax crimes

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
LAKEVILLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MinnPost

What would a gas tax holiday mean for Minnesotans?

With average Minnesota gas prices up over $4.70 per gallon and summer well underway, people are feeling pinched at the pump, where depending on the vehicle, it costs most drivers somewhere between $55 and $160 for a tank of regular gas. As gas prices have risen in recent months, policymakers...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's in its peak strawberry-picking window

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
ANOKA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Report – June 21, 2022

A recap of the June 20, 2022 Maple Grove City Council meeting and a look at news and happening from around the city. Find out more about city news and happenings at https://maplegrovemn.gov.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Ribbon-cutting: The Legacy Building opens its doors in South Minneapolis

A new Black-owned creative space officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this past Friday, June 17. Community members came together to celebrate the grand opening of The Legacy Building, an all-in-one photo, and video studio, recording studio, practice space, and storefront for creatives to rent and utilize. Emmanuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jason DeRusha signs off after 19 years at WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS – Jason DeRusha was one of the first faces you saw in the morning, while drinking your coffee and getting ready for work.He's a man of many talents and has filled many roles at WCCO: Morning anchor, mid-day Anchor, weekend anchor, general assignment reporter, and Good Question reporter. But the roles he will be most remembered for is colleague, mentor and friend.MORE: Jason DeRusha's top 4 favorite stories at WCCOFormer WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman. "I think you know that giving you a hard time on TV was absolutely one the highlight of my eight years in Minnesota," said former...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy