Can DeSantis take over for Trump as GOP 'combatant-in-chief'?

As a rule, if late-night hosts are talking about a sitting U.S. senator, that lawmaker has a problem. With this in mind, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin couldn’t have been pleased if he happened to be watching television last night. The trouble began, of course, when Johnson was...
MIAMI — Florida's former Democratic candidate for Governor Andrew Gillum, narrowly defeated four years ago by Republican Ron DeSantis, now faces indictment on campaign fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney in Florida's Northern District says a federal grand jury has returned a 21-count indictment against Gillum and a former campaign...
Arizona Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who gave emotional testimony during a January 6 Committee hearing, said he would vote for former President Trump again if he ran in 2024. The Morning Joe panel discusses.June 23, 2022.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is denying being involved in a plot to submit a bogus pro-Trump slate of electors for Michigan and Wisconsin. The Jan. 6 Committee presented text messages between Sean Riley, a top aide to Johnson, and Chris Hodgson, then the director of legislative affairs for then-VP Mike Pence. The Morning Joe panel discusses.June 22, 2022.
Eric Greitens, the former Missouri governor-turned-GOP Senate candidate, released a campaign ad Monday in which he and a group of armed men in tactical gear are on the hunt for 'RINOs' -- Republicans in name only. Joe Scarborough discusses why members of Greitens' party should call out this ad.June 21, 2022.
Trucking executive Mike Collins beat Vernon Jones, the self-described "black Donald Trump," in a Republican runoff race on Tuesday that pitted the endorsement power of the former president against his political adversary, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Collins, the son of a congressman, will be the Republican nominee for Georgia's 10th...
Rep. Mo Brooks has lost Alabama's Republican Senate primary runoff election to Katie Britt, whom Trump endorsed earlier this month, NBC News projected on Tuesday night. The Brooks campaign sputtered along since its launch last year, and eventually ran off the rails. Brooks, a Trump loyalist and “big lie” supporter,...
Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results. With the 2022 midterm election cycle primaries concluding after Tuesday’s runoff elections, the Democratic Party of Georgia is celebrating its historic ticket and the party’s growing momentum. The primary election season brought record numbers of Democrats to the polls, marking a 35 percent increase in Democratic voter turnout from the 2018 midterm primary elections.
Bee Nguyen won the Georgia primary runoff for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday night. Nguyen won 77% of the runoff votes, while her opponent, Dee Dawkins-Haigler, won 23%. Nguyen currently represents Atlanta in the Georgia House of Representatives. She will now face incumbent Republican...
ATLANTA — A Fulton County election worker who became the subject of an intense harassment campaign during the 2020 election will be among the Georgians testifying on Tuesday before the Jan. 6 Committee. Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger and the chief operating officer of the Secretary of State's...
Texas State Senator Gutierrez joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his new lawsuit against the Department of Public Safety seeking the disclosure of information on the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde. “The abject failure should be spread across the board for all,” Gutierrez says. “It’s time to pull off this band-aid. Let this community heal” June 22, 2022.
Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open in Georgia on Tuesday, June 21, for the Primary Runoff races. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.. Here is a look at the races and the candidates participating. LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR. DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE. The race for the Democratic nominee...
This story was originally published by ProPublica. In April of 2021, Cecelia Lewis had just returned to Maryland from a house-hunting trip in Georgia when she received the first red flag about her new job. The trip itself had gone well. Lewis and her husband had settled on a rental...
