Saint Cloud, MN

Cities with the most expensive homes in St. Cloud metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cities with the most expensive homes in St. Cloud metro area

Compiled a list of cities with the most...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Seniors decry max rent increases in low-income housing

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Gary Spooner’s apartment is filled with life-long treasures of his alter ego – Santa Claus. The 83-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to St. Nick, has decorated the home he’s lived in for more than four years – floor to ceiling – with Christmas décor. Living on a fixed income, he’s figuring out what he can live without now that rents are going up in his affordable housing building by 12.5%.
HOUSE RENT
voiceofalexandria.com

Power grid operator issues Heat Warning for Upper Midwest

(Undated) -- A wave of extreme heat could have an impact on your home’s power supply. The warning comes from Mid-Continent Independent System Operators (MISO), who issued a “hot weather alert” on Tuesday, predicting the potential for heat-related outages. The alert runs through today (Friday) and advises power suppliers to have crews on hand to address outages, rather than committing crews to work on existing scheduled maintenance.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for New Homeless Facility in St. Cloud

(KNSI) – A groundbreaking ceremony for a building meant to help give homeless people a new start was held Wednesday afternoon in St. Cloud. The River Heights Apartments will feature 41 one-bedroom units for homeless single adults who have issues with maintaining long-term housing. The building is in the 1300-block of Lincoln Avenue South and will be owned and managed by Center City Housing Corporation.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Heavy Rain Overnight Causes Flooding Around St. Cloud Metro

ST. CLOUD -- After several inches of rain fell overnight, there is a lot of street flooding in the St. Cloud metro area. The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had .79 inches of rain up until midnight on Thursday. They say we've had an additional 3.32 inches of rain since midnight (as of 6:00 a.m.) for a total of 4.11 inches of rain officially at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota’s Official 2022 Summer Climate Outlook Released

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has released its official climate outlook for the months of June, July, and August. With plentiful rainfall across Minnesota this spring, the drought conditions have essentially come to an end, and according to NOAA's CPC we can expect that trend to continue, with near-normal precipitation expected for the next three months.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

U.S. News and World Report ranks Minnesota communities (including one in northern MN) as healthiest in the nation

According to a new report, Minnesotans are in pretty good shape. Wednesday, U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health released their fifth annual Healthiest Communities rankings, analyzing data related to health care access and outcomes; mental health; environment; community vitality, and other health-related topics. In total, 89 factors were...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's in its peak strawberry-picking window

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
ANOKA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Severe storms expected Friday night, some tornadoes will be possible

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says a line of strong to severe storms are expected to move across the area late tonight. Officials say that numerous severe thunderstorms are expected across much of eastern North Dakota and west-central and northwest Minnesota. The main hazards will be large hail up to two inches and damaging wind gusts of 70 to 75 mph. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.
CHANHASSEN, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota weekly #fishing report -June 23

WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – JUNE 23, 2022. Summer patterns are taking hold. Walleye and other species are responding to minnnows as well as leeches. It won’t be long until leeches and crawlers out-produce minnows. The best bite windows are now during morning and evening hours. Please note that...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Is There Unclaimed Money in Minnesota That Belongs to You?

The State of Minnesota has returned more than $6 million in unclaimed cash and property to Minnesotans that forgot or were unaware that it was theirs to claim. One in ten Americans has money or property that belongs to them, that they had no idea even existed. It could be an inheritance, money from an old bank account, leftover paychecks from an old job, or just about anything else you can think of.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Jensen promises $5,000 tax cut for families of four

(UNDATED) -- Republican candidate for Governor Scott Jensen is pledging to decrease taxes “at least five-thousand dollars for every family of four in the state.” Jensen also says Minnesota’s individual income tax should be phased out, noting that one out of five states in the country survive without a personal income tax. The Alliance for a Better Minnesota says the individual income tax provides more than half of the state’s General Fund revenue. They warn Jensen’s plan will "decimate our schools and gut public programs that our families rely on for access to affordable health care and so much more.”
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Is St. Cloud in the Top Five For Worst Crime in the State?

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.  Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lptv.org

Walz Announces Plan for Direct Checks to Minnesotans from Budget Surplus

Minnesotans could receive help through the use of $4 billion from the state’s surplus. Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman recently announced a plan that will allow Minnesotans to receive direct checks by using half of the remaining surplus. The other half is expected to go to expenses like education, public safety, child care, and nursing homes.
MINNESOTA STATE

