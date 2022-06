Over before it began. JoJo Fletcher and husband Jordan Rodgers‘ upcoming dating show, The Big D, has been pulled by TBS ahead of its summer premiere. The 10-episode series, which was set to give divorcees a second chance at finding love, will no longer air as the network heads in a different direction. “We’re assessing our schedule to ensure we have the right content mix to support our network strategies,” a TBS spokesperson noted in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, June 17. “We are grateful to JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, and the executive producers of ‘Big D’ for their partnership through the process.”

