ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Are Poorer People More Generous?

By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
psychologytoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal economic growth has been fairly consistent for the last two centuries. People with more money are not always more generous. People who feel richer sometimes give less than those who feel poorer. With the ongoing economic impacts of the pandemic and rising inflation around the world, many people...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Real Money
psychologytoday.com

The 7 Rules of Being Human in the Workplace

Working remotely has resulted in a merger between the personal self and the work self. With the Great Resignation, we may have realized that severing our "personal selves" from our "work selves" is not possible. Being human at work requires a collaborative effort between employer and employee. I recently finished...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Do Your Employees Hide the Truth From You?

Your goal should be to provide a safe space where the employee will share his mistake without fear of major repercussions. Take steps to open the lines of communication and encourage honesty. Strengthen your relationship by setting boundaries and holding yourself and others accountable. Bluffers are misleading fakers. They conceal...
JOBS
psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Manipulate?

There are times when manipulation can be used to motivate others positively to achieve a goal or adopt healthy behavior. But manipulation can turn hostile and harm relationships when it's used to coerce others. Deep-rooted behaviors drive negative manipulation, and understanding the motivation behind it can help put a stop...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
psychologytoday.com

Summer Self-Development the Peter Drucker Way

The slow pace of the summer season can provide more opportunities for self-reflection. Keeping a self-development notebook or computer file can help capture opportunities in education, networking, entrepreneurship, and more. Making time for thinking is often devalued by some, and can be difficult in today's current fast-paced society. Meditation and...
YOGA
psychologytoday.com

Behavioral Incentives Are Not Bribery

Behavioral incentives for children have erroneously been labelled "bribes." Incentives can play a role in guiding behavior when internal motivation is lacking. Intrinsic and external motivation for behavior can coexist. Laboratory studies of child motivation may not translate well to real world situations. Let’s say you have an 8-year-old son...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Childhood temperament and adulthood personality differentially predict life outcomes

Debate has long surrounded whether temperament and personality are distinct sets of individual differences or are rather two sides of the same coin. To the extent that there are differences, it could indicate important developmental insights concerning the mechanisms responsible for linking traits with outcomes. One way to test this is to examine the joint and incremental predictive validity of temperament and personality in the same individuals across time. Using a longitudinal sample spanning 3 decades startingÂ at infancy and followed up to 37Â years old (N"‰="‰7081), we ran a series of Bayesian generalized linear models with measures of childhood temperament and adult-based personality to predict outcomes in several life domains. Results indicated that while each set of individual differences were often related to the same outcomes, there were instances in which temperament provided incremental validity above adult personality, ranging from 2 to 10% additional variance explained. Personality in childhood explained the most variance for outcomes such as cognitive ability and educational attainment whereas personality performed best for outcomes such as health status, substance use, and most internalizing outcomes. These findings indicate childhood and adulthood assessments of personality are not redundant and that a lifespan approach is needed to understand fully understand life outcomes.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Well-being Programs Should Build Relatedness and Connection

With employees across the globe struggling with mental health, well-being programs at work are essential. Well-being programs centered on perks and self-care fail to address the core of human well-being dependent on relatedness and connection. Empathic behaviors amongst colleagues nurture well-being and build connection. With workers across the globe struggling...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy