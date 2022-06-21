Discord: How to Add a Server Icon to a Server

Microsoft is supposedly paying users with Minecraft‘s in-game currency to use their browser, Microsoft Edge, possibly tempting younger customers. The offer comes after last week’s departure of Internet Explorer after 27 years of service. In an attempt to receive more users for its browser, Microsoft is offering Minecoins — the in-game currency — for users who switch from their current default browser to Edge. All that is needed is to use Microsoft’s search engine Bing on their browser for five days and once completed, users will be rewarded 330 Minecoins, which is translated to roughly $3 USD. Minecoins are used to purchase custom content on the Minecraft Market. However, it is strictly used in the Bedrock version. As opposed to the Java version, the bedrock version tends to have a younger player base. Therefore, it seems that Microsoft is targetting at a younger audience from this promo.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO