Why suffer through a sweltering summer? Beat the Florida heat at Dave & Busters Bed and Breakfast arcade!. It seems that everyone’s favorite place to eat, drink, and play has launched a contest where “Summer is Better in the Great Indoors.” A winner and their guests will spend a weekend in the luxury bed and breakfast suite at their Miami location. Dave & Busters have gone all out with king-size beds, a snack bar, 24-hour concierge service, and a personal chef and bartender!

