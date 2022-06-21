ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver County, MN

New Carver County road signs honor farmers

By Staff report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarver County held a June 7 dedication ceremony at Waconia High School for recently installed road signs along Highway 10 honoring farmers and their families. “The original policemen, firemen, teachers and volunteers...

Commentary: Memories of my one-room schoolhouse in Carver County

It was a big deal when Carver County Schools Superintendent Rudolf Siewert came to inspect our District 24 one-room schoolhouse in the 1950s. We took it very seriously. We began preparing for his visit days in advance — all 16 of us in grades 1-6 (though the grade ahead of me had no students). Our teacher, Mrs. Van Eyll, made sure just the right lessons were neatly chalked on the blackboards, while we students carried out the rotating housekeeping chores that were assigned for that week. Tension built each day because we never knew for sure the day or hour that Mr. Siewert would drive into the school yard.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Prior Lake to honor retiring T.J. Hooligans owners

Prior Lake Mayor Kirt Briggs has proclaimed Tuesday, June 28, as Dave Carlson and John Conant Day in Prior Lake. Carlson and Conant are retiring after 37 years of owning and operating the popular T.J. Hooligan’s restaurant in Prior Lake. According to the proclamation, announced June 20 at a...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Rice County 6-Legged Roundabout Approved by MnDOT

Dennis Luebbe, Rice County Highway Engineer told commissioners during a Committee of the Whole/Work Session Tuesday two big projects for the county are progressing. Luebbe said at next week's regular County Board of Commissioners meeting he would be providing paperwork from MnDOT concerning the design of the I-35/Highway 19. 6-legged...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
Chaska Police Department launches new community watch program

Residents and businesses of Chaska that currently have, or may be interested in getting, a security camera for their property can now register it with the new Chaska Police Department S.M.I.L.E. program, which stands for Surveillance Monitoring Initiative for Law Enforcement. By filling out the online form, residents allow the...
CHASKA, MN
Fatal crashes reported in Scott, Blue Earth Counties

(Shakopee MN-) Two people were killed in separate traffic crashes in Minnesota yesterday. The state patrol says at 5:01 p.m. 80-year-old John Brooks of Bricelyn was killed when his car was hit by a pickup on I-90 in Blue Earth County. Brook's car then crossed the median and hit a motorhome with a family of 7 from Michigan on board. Three people in the motorhome suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Shakopee man dies following Chanhassen crash

A Shakopee man died following a crash at the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Great Plains Boulevard in Chanhassen on June 15. At 5:19 a.m., the Carver County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the crash. Deputies arrived on the scene and located two vehicles, according to a press release.
CHANHASSEN, MN
NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
2 dead just miles apart on the Minnesota River in Renville County

The bodies of two people were pulled from the Minnesota River just miles apart on Sunday, though the Renville County Sheriff's Office says the incidents are not related. Just before 3 p.m., a 911 caller reported a body stuck in a log jam on the river between Franklin and Morton, with crews eventually recovering the man's body and confirming that he was dead.
Block 42, Clover Ridge plans approved

The concept plan for Block 42 (Guardian Angels Catholic School) redevelopment was approved in a unanimous vote at the June 20 City Council meeting. The former school, on Second Street West, will be converted into a 22-unit apartment building; the gym will be utilized for community activities; and three single family homes will be added to the block.
POLITICS
Exhausted man rescued from restricted area at Waite Park quarry

A man suffering from heat exhaustion was rescued from a restricted area at Quarry Park in Waite Park on Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office issued a press release Tuesday saying the 43-year-old St. Cloud man was yelling for help, unable to stand up or walk on his own, while perched atop a restricted granite rock pile that was 80-100 feet high.
WAITE PARK, MN
2 House Fires in Meeker County Over the Weekend

LITCHFIELD -- There were two house fires in Meeker County over the weekend. The first fire started around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Cedar Mills Township. The home was a total loss. No injuries were reported. It is believed the fire started in the attic and was caused by electrical wires. The home is owned by Eva Miller of Cosmos.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Library: Learn about writing for the web

Join Carver County Library and the Loft Literary Center for an online seminar where you’ll learn about writing for the web. When you go to a company or organization website, you aren’t seeking the same things you might from a great book, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t an art to writing for the web. Writing for the Web will offer up strategies for organizing content and presenting for the medium it serves.
CHASKA, MN
KARE 11 Investigates: Seniors decry max rent increases in low-income housing

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Gary Spooner’s apartment is filled with life-long treasures of his alter ego – Santa Claus. The 83-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to St. Nick, has decorated the home he’s lived in for more than four years – floor to ceiling – with Christmas décor. Living on a fixed income, he’s figuring out what he can live without now that rents are going up in his affordable housing building by 12.5%.
HOUSE RENT
Man hurt in paraglider crash near Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) A Minneapolis man is hospitalized after a paraglider accident near Lake Lillian Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 1220 p.m. they received a call that a paraglider had crashed from a height of about 100 feet near the intersection of 225th Avenue and 180th Street Southeast, which is about 5 miles southeast of Lake Lillian. The 59-year-old pilot had just begun his ascent when shifting winds caused the tiny aircraft to crash. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries, and his name has not been released.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN

