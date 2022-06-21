ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a Refurbished Apple MacBook Air On Sale

In a world that has leaned heavily into remote work over the past few years, it's more important than ever to have a great laptop at your disposal. And while there are many great laptops for business , you might find you don't have the budget to get a brand-new, top-of-the-line model. Fortunately, buying refurbished can be an outstanding resource for cash-strapped entrepreneurs. Refurbished tech has returned to the factory and had its hardware refreshed and fixed up. While cosmetically, a refurbished laptop may not look perfect, it will run almost like new — for hundreds of dollars less than buying it new.

Case in point: Right now, you can get this refurbished 2015 MacBook Air for more than $300 off the original retail. (The same model that this writer uses.)

The MacBook Air is especially suited to entrepreneurs who like to work out and about at coffee shops or libraries. It offers nine hours of battery life in a featherweight laptop that's barely noticeable when you're carrying it around. But don't let the sleek build fool you — it's powered by an Intel® Core™ i5 processor and 4GB of RAM for superior multitasking capability. The Turbo Boost technology provides an additional push of power and energy efficiency when you need it while the Intel® HD Graphics 6000 card renders high-quality images and streaming on a 1366x768 screen. Plus, it offers 128GB of solid-state storage.

Through this offer, in addition to the laptop, you'll also get a MagSafe power adapter, a wireless mouse, a Bluetooth headset, and a case. Save some money by buying refurbished. Grab the Apple MacBook Air 11" Core i5, 4GB RAM 128GB SSD for 51% off $599 at just $288.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

