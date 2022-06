LANSING, MI -- A Delta County woman sure is happy that she was unable to play her favorite instant lottery ticket as changing things up led to a $1 million win recently. “When I stopped at the store to buy a Lottery ticket, the clerk told me they had just sold out of the game I typically play, so I decided to buy a Lucky X50 ticket instead,” said the 65-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched the ticket later that day and when I saw that I’d won $1 million, I started crying.”

