Every single loving pet owner has the great desire to create the perfect family photo or Christmas card featuring their pride, joy and best friends! Of course Im talking about their furry friends. However, if you are a pet owner, you know that wrangling 1, 2, or even 3 animals for a picture can be a seemingly impossible task. Well we want to introduce you to Kathy Smith from Corwen, Wales. She has done the impossible and not only managed to get 3 animals to sit still, she got her 17 beloved pets to sit perfectly still for a photo. You read that right, 17! If I didn’t research it myself, I would have guessed it was Photoshop. Take a look at the photo below.

