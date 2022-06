James Peter Glaser, 75, passed away on June 14, at HCA Florida Capital Hospital. He was born on May 8, 1947, to James and Barbara Glaser, in Saint Paul, Minn. James grew up in the city of his birth and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps right after graduating high school. After serving in Vietnam and returning as a decorated veteran, he studied art and constructive design at Arizona State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree.

