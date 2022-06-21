ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, FL

James Peter Glaser

Cover picture for the articleJames Peter Glaser, 75, passed away on June 14, at HCA Florida Capital Hospital. He was born on May 8, 1947, to James and Barbara Glaser, in Saint Paul, Minn. James grew up in the city of his birth and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps right after graduating high...

Ruth Catherine Ward

Ruth Catherine Ward, age 88, died Monday, June 20, in Jacksonville. She was born in Greenville, Fla., to her parents, Carraway and Martha Henderson. She loved to do crafts and word search. She was a member of Agape Baptist Church, in Jacksonville, Fla. and attended Pinetta Baptist Church. She worked as a Data Processor for Winn-Dixie.
GREENVILLE, FL
Introducing Jacob Pitts, Interim Pastor at Jennings Missionary Baptist Church

Jennings Missionary Baptist Church has been blessed to receive Jacob Pitts as their interim pastor. Pitts, a Madison and Lovett native and Aucilla Christian Academy alum, has been in the ministry since his college days. Pitts received his degree from North Florida Community College in 2016, after which he graduated from Saint Leo University with a degree in theology. As he entered the ministry, he first started as a helper for his local small group, and soon became a youth leader, where Pitts said “it snowballed from there.” He preached and taught at Melody Christian Church, in Live Oak, Fla., before ending his time there at the end of this past school year to pursue ministry full time.
MADISON, FL
Tessa Andrews, Otis and her missionary work in Haiti

Growing up in Madison, Pinetta and Lee, Tessa Andrews always wanted to travel to Haiti after observing her mother going on mission trips throughout her childhood. In 2017, the dream finally became reality with Andrews going on her first trip to Haiti and loving it just as much as she thought she would. Even though she loved the trip, she had no intention of living in the country. “God had different plans for me,” said Andrews, “He kept hitting me on the head with the reality that He had called me there.” At the knowledge of only herself, Andrews applied for a missionary school while in Haiti and saw several signs telling her to follow through with this plan. From her mom already okaying the move to Haiti without having knowledge of Andrews’ plans, to her professor telling her class to follow through with their ideas, “whether it be teaching, mission work or whatever.” Her pastor also helped in her decision to begin this journey, as he believed Andrews was being called to take part in that work. “I was already feeling called, but these things truly made me realize that I was doing the right thing,” said Andrews.
MADISON, FL

