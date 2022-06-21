James Peter Glaser

Growing up in Madison, Pinetta and Lee, Tessa Andrews always wanted to travel to Haiti after observing her mother going on mission trips throughout her childhood. In 2017, the dream finally became reality with Andrews going on her first trip to Haiti and loving it just as much as she thought she would. Even though she loved the trip, she had no intention of living in the country. “God had different plans for me,” said Andrews, “He kept hitting me on the head with the reality that He had called me there.” At the knowledge of only herself, Andrews applied for a missionary school while in Haiti and saw several signs telling her to follow through with this plan. From her mom already okaying the move to Haiti without having knowledge of Andrews’ plans, to her professor telling her class to follow through with their ideas, “whether it be teaching, mission work or whatever.” Her pastor also helped in her decision to begin this journey, as he believed Andrews was being called to take part in that work. “I was already feeling called, but these things truly made me realize that I was doing the right thing,” said Andrews.

MADISON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO