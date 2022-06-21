St. Louis Blues 2021-22 Report Cards: Scott Perunovich

2021-22 Team: Peterborough Petes (OHL) NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 162nd (Among N.A. Skaters) Dobber Prospects’ Final Rankings: Honorable Mention. Tucker Robertson is a bit of an anomaly heading into the 2022 NHL Draft. He put up very strong numbers in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season, scoring 41 goals and 81 points in 68 games, putting him second in points and first in goals on the Peterborough Petes, as well as 11th in league goals. However, he hasn’t appeared on many rankings heading into the draft. Part of that is likely due to the fact this is his second time at the NHL Draft, having been passed over in 2021. Older prospects tend to perform better than younger players because they are given more opportunities. But there’s another reason that’s playing a bigger part – he didn’t play last year.

