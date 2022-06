Conor McKerr scored a four off the final ball as Surrey maintained their place at the top of Vitality Blast’s South Group with a nail-biting victory over second-placed Somerset.McKerr smashed the only delivery he faced through the covers to deny Peter Siddle a hat-trick and his side the points in dramatic style at the Oval.Replying to Somerset’s 144 for eight, opener Will Jacks got the home side off to a solid start and was still there unbeaten on 66 at the end, with 32 of his runs coming in boundaries.Earlier Tom Banton had top-scored for the visitors with 39 as...

