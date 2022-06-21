ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Cities with the most expensive homes in Cape Girardeau metro area

By Stacker
myleaderpaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.myleaderpaper.com

KFVS12

Fence installed around pond at Capaha Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A chain link fence now surrounds the pond at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. It’s the latest sign of progress on the park improvement project. The fencing comes ahead of the eventual draining and dredging of the pond. Earlier this month, the Missouri Department...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau police ask for help identifying theft suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) -The Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person suspected of stealing a wallet and going on a shopping spree. Police say a woman wearing a Winnie the Pooh scrub top stole a wallet from someone at a local business...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigating wallet theft

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau want your help identifying the woman seen in surveillance pictures. Investigators say she stole a wallet from a victim at a local business, then used the credit cards to go on a shopping spree. If you think you know who she...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022

(KFVS) - Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating the nation’s independence. Send us your Fourth of July events to news@kfvs12.com. The city of Jackson will hold its Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4. Activities will include a 5K run/walk that starts at 7:04 a.m., the Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show by The Capaha Antique Car Club from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sycamore Lane, mud volleyball at 9 a.m. at Pavilion 1, golf ball drop at 4:30 p.m. at Legion Baseball Field, The Quarantine Band at 7 p.m. at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell, Jackson Municipal Band Concert at 8 p.m. also at the band shell and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at City Park. Food stands and a beer garden will also be set up at Parkview Drive starting at 9 a.m.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Missing woman found dead in Cape Girardeau

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Herrin Massacre in 1922. The nearly 100-degree weather is stressing out livestock and that could impact your wallet if you like milk. Today on Money Talks, the Federal Reserve has released its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress. Meanwhile, a proposal for a Federal Gasoline Tax holidiay has come down from the White House.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Multiple bears spotted in the Heartland

If you're interested in a career in public service, the City of Cape Girardeau could be looking for you. The City will hold a job fair tomorrow at the Osage Center. A major delivery corporation is preparing to open up a new 200,000 plus square foot warehouse in Southern Illinois.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Bear in Patton, Mo.

If you're interested in a career in public service, the City of Cape Girardeau could be looking for you. The City will hold a job fair tomorrow at the Osage Center. A major delivery corporation is preparing to open up a new 200,000 plus square foot warehouse in Southern Illinois.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Woman injured in single-vehicle crash on MO 34 near Burfordville

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on MO 34 on Thursday afternoon, June 23. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 74-year-old Marble Hill woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape eastbound on MO 34, about 2 miles west of Burfordville.
BURFORDVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Waterfest Saturday at Wappapello Lake

(Wappapello) A big event takes place Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake, says the annual Waterfest celebration will be happening. Saturday’s Waterfest runs from 11 until 3 at Redman Creek Beach in Wappapello.
WAPPAPELLO, MO
thecash-book.com

Jackson R-2 approves new strategic plan

Jackson R-2 School District Chief Financial Officer Terry Gibson (left) was recognized during the June school board meeting for his work in the district for the past five years. Gibson is shown with Chief Marketing and Communication Director Merideth Pobst and Associate Superintendent Keenan Kinder. Photo by Jay Forness. The...
JACKSON, MO
republicmonitor.com

Police Reports—June 23, 2022

The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to the Perryville Police Department on May 31 in reference to a reported leaving the scene motor vehicle accident on E. Ste. Marie Street. Officers responded to 1501 Alma Ave. on June 10 in reference...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping. According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect was described as around 50-60 years old, between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall with an average build and large stomach. He was clean shaven and had gray hair that partially covered his ears.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wjpf.com

One killed, one hurt in Route 3 crash

UNION COUNTY, Ill (WJPF) – One person was killed, another was hurt in the four vehicle crash Monday near the Union-Alexander County Line. It happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Route 3. Illinois State Police say Catherine Newell, 53, of Grand Tower, was driving an SUV northbound when she...
UNION COUNTY, IL
kfmo.com

Remains Found Following Missing Person Investigation

(Cape Girardeau County, MO) The remains of a Marquand woman, 21 year old Jessi Wilfong who had been missing since May 25th, have been found following an investigation by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department. A press release from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson indicates information received on Saturday, June 18th led deputies to a location in close proximity to a previously searched residence. Investigation revealed the site of a recently dug portion of ground inside a barn structure where the remains of Wilfong were buried. An autopsy performed on Monday, June 20th determined the cause of death was a homicide. Teresa L. Baumgartner is facing charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Investigation filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Wednesday, June 22nd. The investigation is ongoing and officials anticipate additional charges. KFMO B104 News will have updates as information is made available from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
wfcnnews.com

100 Years Later: The Herrin Massacre

HERRIN, ILLINOIS (WFCN) - One hundred years ago today, just outside the small town of Herrin, Illinois, 24 people were killed in a union mine violence standoff. The tension first began when William Lester, owner of the Southern Illinois Coal Company, paid 50 men from Chicago to work for him while his UMWA miners participated in a nationwide strike.
HERRIN, IL

