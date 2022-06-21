ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Big Blue Bus fare changes take effect tomorrow

By Emily Sawicki
Santa Monica Daily Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pandemic-era pilot program designed to make local bus trips safer and more efficient — at the expense of rider convenience, according to many — comes to an end this week, with the resumption of cash payments aboard the Big Blue Bus. Beginning Wednesday, June 22, Big...

www.smdp.com

Santa Monica Daily Press

District prepares for first phase of SMASH/Muir campus mold removal work

The total tab for work to remediate, and possibly rebuild, the Santa Monica Alternative School House (SMASH) / John Muir Elementary campus is still largely unknown for the local school district, but checks being written this week bring the total spent so far up to about $180,000, for testing and investigations alone.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Protecting our Community Amid Record Inflation – Ensuring a Diverse, Inclusive and Thriving Santa Monica for All

Can you afford a 6% permanent rent hike? Can your neighbor?. Soaring inflation is forcing Santa Monicans to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for the over 70% of Santa Monicans who rent their homes, a rise in inflation means a potentially untenable rent increase this year.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Council OKs Joint Powers Agreement

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, at the June 14 meeting, approved a Joint Powers Agreement to create the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency between Los Angeles County, LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and the cities of Adelanto, Apple Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale and Victorville to accommodate San Bernardino County’s withdrawal from the existing High Desert Joint Powers Authority.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council approves law banning bicycle assembly on sidewalks

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday to prohibit people from assembling or disassembling bicycles in the public right-of-way. A motion to have the ordinance drafted was introduced by Councilman Joe Buscaino and passed the City Council 10-4 on Feb. 8, with council members Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Nithya Raman, Curren Price and Mike Bonin opposed. Harris-Dawson said at the time that the potential law could have gotten him arrested as a child.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

A New Master Plan for the Los Angeles River

The North Atwater Bridge where it spans the Los Angeles River near Griffith Park. | Noah Sauve / Shutterstock. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a new master plan for the Los Angeles River earlier this month, to replace the Los Angeles River Revitalization Master Plan approved by the county in 2007.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Beach closures announced in LA, OC counties amid summer storm

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures for some beaches in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.
ORANGE, CA
easyreadernews.com

Obagi recall group reaches signature count in Redondo

Proponents of the effort to recall city councilman Zein Obagi, Jr., turned in 2,778 signatures to the city clerk’s office Wednesday morning – over the needed threshold of 2,402 to put it on the ballot. The signatures will now be reviewed by the county. If enough are verified,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

BWP to Tighten Water Restrictions

First published in the June 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank Water and Power officials will issue stricter sprinkler restrictions near the end of this month after the city, like many across the state, failed to reach its water-use reduction goals. The more severe restrictions, described in stage...
CBS LA

Gasoline goodwill: Orange County man pays for strangers' gas

After running out of gas twice in the past couple of weeks, Bob Morgan rolled into the Shell gas station in Rancho Santa Margarita Tuesday on fumes hoping for some help. Luckily, before running out of gas for the third time Morgan found a Facebook post from a man offering to give out free gas. "I just happened to come across his post," said Morgan. "I was like I ran out of gas two days in a row — literally the car stalled. This was perfect."The man behind the post, Orange County resident and Texas transplant Ray Walter, wanted to give the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica home prices rank 16th among 30 area cities

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value. Whether you choose to hold off your home-buying plans in hopes of the market cooling down or are looking to buy ASAP, it’s good to educate yourself on the market in different cities.
SANTA MONICA, CA

