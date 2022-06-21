ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica celebrates Juneteenth

By Matthew Hall
Santa Monica Daily Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday: Santa Monica returned to live Juneteenth celebrations this...

www.smdp.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Protecting our Community Amid Record Inflation – Ensuring a Diverse, Inclusive and Thriving Santa Monica for All

Can you afford a 6% permanent rent hike? Can your neighbor?. Soaring inflation is forcing Santa Monicans to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for the over 70% of Santa Monicans who rent their homes, a rise in inflation means a potentially untenable rent increase this year.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica home prices rank 16th among 30 area cities

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value. Whether you choose to hold off your home-buying plans in hopes of the market cooling down or are looking to buy ASAP, it’s good to educate yourself on the market in different cities.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Nick Gabaldón Day brings the joy of surfing to Angelenos of color

In the 1940s when almost every inch of beach was hostile to Black Angelenos, Santa Monica native Nick Gabaldón defied the odds to become California’s first documented surfer of Black and Mexican American descent. Using a combination of bravery, grit, and a 13-foot rescue surfboard borrowed from a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Society
Santa Monica, CA
Government
Thrillist

The Best Airbnbs Within 3 Hours of Los Angeles

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. While Los Angeles has enough weekend activities to last a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Connecting Compton’s new equestrian center

Megan Telles reports from Compton to tell us about Connecting Compton, a non-profit organization founded in 2019, whose plan is to create a multi-cultural equestrian center in the city of Compton. The organization’s mission is to create this agricultural center to bring a sense of unity within the city and...
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Free DTLA Concerts Make Our Summer Saturdays Sweet

Grand Performances' 36th Annual Summer Concert Series. Saturdays through Sept. 24, 2022 (July 2 is online only) A summer Saturday, right around the Golden Hour, is one of life's great pleasures. Wait, strike that: We meant to say this is one of life's best treasures, a fleeting slice of sunshiny, warm-spirited joy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Virginia Ave
Santa Monica Daily Press

WISE & Healthy Aging’s Celebration of Caring 2022

In what was clearly the social event to kick off the summer, WISE & Healthy Aging hosted its first in-person community event since 2019. Sponsored by RAND and Santa Monica College, the Celebration of Caring event was held at The Broad Stage at Santa Monica College’s Performing Arts Center on Monday. With more than 200 attendees that included local community leaders and long-time supporters, the evening included a community tribute to Iao Katagiri, a tireless community advocate who passed away on April 28; honored Barbara Browning, a veteran volunteer for more than 15,000 hours supporting seniors and their caregivers at WISE& Healthy Aging, since her retirement in 2010f UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica; and recognized Michael Rich, President of the RAND Corporation, for his 40 years of service on the WISE & Healthy Aging Board. Grace Cheng Braun, President and CEO of WISE & Healthy Aging since 2005, was also honored as she prepares to leave the organization at the end of June.
SANTA MONICA, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Summer Movie Screenings in Los Angeles

You didn’t think I was done with the cheatsheet series, did you? Just as I did with the free summer concert list, below you’ll find every free summer movie I could muster (mostly at outdoor venues) screening between now and the end of August in Los Angeles County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
foxla.com

VIDEO: Homeless woman charges couple at Hollywood Kinkos

LOS ANGELES - A homeless woman was caught on video chasing a couple through a Kinkos store in Hollywood earlier this week. The interaction happened on Tuesday. The video, provided to FOX 11 by Travis Canby, shows the couple moving around the store, trying to get out of the way of a homeless woman approaching them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

A New Master Plan for the Los Angeles River

The North Atwater Bridge where it spans the Los Angeles River near Griffith Park. | Noah Sauve / Shutterstock. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a new master plan for the Los Angeles River earlier this month, to replace the Los Angeles River Revitalization Master Plan approved by the county in 2007.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KPBS

LA: A QUEER HISTORY

Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 9 - 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App. LA: A QUEER HISTORY, a two-part documentary film, uncovers the history of how Los Angeles became the forefront of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement as activists share their groundbreaking stories of resistance in one-on-one interviews and rare archival footage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Free Beach Towel With Ice Cream Purchase on Venice Boardwalk

An ice cream shop on the Venice Beach Boardwalk is giving away a free beach towel with any purchase!. According to the Venice Chamber of Commerice, stop by Ben & Jerry’s Venice all through the month of June to get a free beach towel with any ice cream purchase. The towel can be seen in the photo above.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy