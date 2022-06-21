ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IN

Driver: GPS led him to Indiana tracks where train struck van

SFGate
 2 days ago

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — A driver has told deputies that he was following GPS...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Man police killed in Oregon ID'd, police say he had gun

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon State Police trooper and Clackamas County sheriff’s detective fatally shot Derrick Dewayne Clark, 24, after a traffic stop and pursuit early Saturday. In an initial statement, the sheriff’s office said the shooting happened after an attempted traffic stop and chase that ended...
MILWAUKIE, OR
SFGate

The Daily 06-22-22 Woman dies from lightning as 25,000 strikes pound California

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the National Lightning Detection Network detected more than 25,000 total lightning events across California. (Vaisala) A push of monsoonal moisture that moved into Southern California, the Central Valley and the southern Sierra Nevada on Wednesday morning triggered thunderstorms that threw tens of thousands of lightning strikes and reportedly caused the death of a woman and her two dogs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, IN
Accidents
Auburn, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Auburn, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy