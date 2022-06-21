ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrested Patriot Front Brothers Have Ties to Apocalyptic Christian Nationalist Church

By Mack Lamoureux
Vice
 2 days ago
Two brothers who were recently arrested in Idaho along with 29 other members of white nationalist group Patriot Front have extensive ties to a Christian nationalist church known for its apocalyptic outlook and culture war teachings. Mishael and Josiah Buster, ages 22 and 24, respectively, are affiliated with On...

Marian Lucas
2d ago

Any so called Preacher who claims to follow the word of God, by prompting hatered and violent acts.Or believes they and they themselves are able to speak true meaning of Revelation. Known not what the speak of.

Roy Wills
2d ago

they truly are not doing what the word of God's is saying God is all love. 1 John 1: 7.stop using God's word for your wrongful dealings and thouhgts.

Jessie Hendrix
2d ago

they're always saying they have a God given right for the guns I can't find in the Bible anywhere where the Bible says you have a right to have a gun

