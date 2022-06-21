Kevin Mercer

Brian Louis Foreman, 68, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis on June 20, 2022. He was born September 19, 1953 in St. Louis, the son of the late William “Bill” and Inez M. (Mueller) Foreman. He had worked at Anheuser Busch in St. Louis form 1975 until 1986. He had also been the owner and operator of Foreman Fabricators and Jiffy Delivery Service. He was the President of Foreman Fabricators in St. Louis from 1986 until his retirement in 2019. Brian was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying for many years. He was also a car enthusiast, loved his Corvette and enjoyed attending car shows. He was a fan of Elvis and Wayne Newton and was known to dress up in his jumpsuit on occasion. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Foreman and her mother, Elaine Foreman of Granite City; his sisters, Gina Zahner and Beth Foreman of St. Louis; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Dan Folkerts of Granite City; nieces and nephew, Lauren and David Beckerman of Asheville, North Carolina; Lindsay Zahner of Seattle, Washington, Danielle Folkerts and Ciara Folkerts; great nephews, Leo and Beau Beckerman; many cousins; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a cousin, Eddie Foreman. In celebration of his life, a graveside service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Michael Halbrook officiating. Memorials may be made to Masses or to support your local animal shelter. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.

