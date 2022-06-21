Yankees Win 50th, Matching Historic 1998 Start

There’s no doubt about where Yankees star Aaron Judge wants to spend the next phase of his career. There’s also no doubt about how much he wants to get paid to do it. Judge values himself tremendously (and accurately), with an estimate that’s only increased based on his performance during the first 67 games of the 2022 season for the best team in baseball.
The Houston Astros and New York Yankees squared off in The Bronx on Thursday for the first game of a four-game series between two of baseball’s best teams. The game did not disappoint. Houston took a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning. But Ryan Pressly walked...
The New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder just made the first major trade of the night at the NBA Draft. New York picked 19-year-old Frenchman Ousmane Dieng with the No. 11 overall pick and then immediately sent him to Oklahoma City. In return, the Knicks reportedly received future first-round...
When the New York Knicks acquired Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks at last year’s NBA trade deadline, there was excitement in the Big Apple. Granted, Reddish hasn’t necessarily lived up to his pre-draft as a professional so far. With that said, he’s only 22. With an...
In some ways, setting out to even write this piece is a fool’s errand. The New York Knicks are among the least predictable teams in the NBA. Even when this team is rebuilding, they don’t always operate as if they’re rebuilding. The Knicks have been known to commit cap space to solid veterans even when their team is young and underperforming.
If we’re being completely objective, neither the Sacramento Kings nor the New York Knicks have the best reputations in the NBA. The Kings have particularly become a synonym for incompetency. A common refrain around NBA discourse is, tragically, “that’s how you become the Kings!”. When people...
