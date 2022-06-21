ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Daniel Snyder Again Declines To Testify In House Probe

RealGM
 2 days ago

The attorney for Daniel Snyder reiterated Monday that the Washington Commanders owner would not testify before Congress on June 22, despite a request from the committee to reconsider. Attorney Karen...

football.realgm.com

ClutchPoints

Daniel Snyder eviscerated by former Commanders player amid Congress hearing

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is in some trouble. Snyder’s Commanders have been the subject of an investigation and hearing by Congress over allegations of sexual assault and harassment, which he isn’t attending because of a “Commanders business conflict.” This comes after new allegations arose on Tuesday, in which a woman accused Snyder of asking […] The post Daniel Snyder eviscerated by former Commanders player amid Congress hearing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Washington Sports
Washington Government
Washington State
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson on defensive after staff texts revealed in Jan. 6 hearings

HUDSON, Wis. -- His campaign for a third term in the United States Senate was already a steep climb, but Ron Johnson now has to answer to voters' concerns about his office's being implicated in the January 6 Capitol Assault investigation."He is the most vulnerable Republican senator on the ballot this November in part because Wisconsin voted for Joe Biden," Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent, explained to WCCO. "It is one of the few we're watching on a national level, and Wisconsin has an opportunity to set the agenda for the next two years."At its...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Capitol riot hearing to stretch into July, chairman says

The House's Jan. 6 committee plans to continue its public hearings into July as its investigation of the Capitol riot deepens.The chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Wednesday that the committee is receiving “a lot of information” — including new documentary film footage of Trump's final months in office — as its yearlong inquiry intensifies with hearings into the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won.Thompson, D-Miss., said the committee's Thursday hearing, which is set to highlight former Justice Department officials testifying about Trump's proposals to reject...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daniel Snyder
Carolyn Maloney
ESPN

Daniel Snyder conducted 'shadow investigation' to bury findings of official probe into Washington Commanders organization, House committee says

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder conducted a "shadow investigation" of allegations that he had fostered a toxic work culture within his organization and worked closely with the NFL to monitor and, ultimately, bury the findings from an official internal investigation, according to findings by a Democrat-led U.S. House committee released Wednesday.
NFL
Boston Globe

Daniel Snyder conducted ‘shadow investigation’ of accusers, panel finds

The Commanders owner hired private investigators and lawyers to attempt to convince the NFL team president Bruce Allen was responsible for workplace issues. WASHINGTON – Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and members of his legal team conducted a “shadow investigation” and compiled a “dossier” targeting former team employees, their attorneys and journalists in an attempt to discredit his accusers and shift blame following allegations of widespread misconduct in the team’s workplace, according to the findings of the investigation conducted by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
WASHINGTON, DC
#Nfl#Politics Federal#American Football#Politics Congress#Washington Commanders
Sports
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights in striking down New York concealed carry law

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York law that made it illegal to carry a firearm in public without showing a special need for protection. The court ruled that the state’s concealed carry law violates the 14th Amendment of the Constitution — a major decision that expands the Second […] The post U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights in striking down New York concealed carry law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disturbing 'Sour Milk' Dan Snyder Story

Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, another absurd story involving Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder emerges on the internet. Former Washington chief operating officer David Pauken recently testified to the House Oversight Committee about the team's work culture. According to Pauken's testimony, Snyder allegedly had an employee...
WASHINGTON, DC

